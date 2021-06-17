Curfew to continue in AP, curbs to be eased

Jagan was holding a review meeting with Collectors and SPs on the Covid situation and other issues during the Spandana video conference. (Photo: Twitter @AndhraPradeshCM)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday stated that Covid-19 curfew would continue in AP after June 20 but the government would give further relaxations.

Taking note of the gradual decline in infections, the CM said it was a good sign and congratulated the entire staff involved in Covid management in the state. He stated that the partial curfew imposed from May 5 yielded good results, as the number of cases was dropping.

He informed that three modern children hospitals would be set up in Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Tirupati and asked Collectors to identify lands for the hospitals. He was holding a review meeting with Collectors and SPs on the Covid situation and other issues during the Spandana video conference.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to brace for the third wave in the wake of studies children would be hit hard by it. He ordered all preparations and arrangements of facilities for specialised treatment to the children. He asked for an action plan to set up the three major children’s hospitals. He asked the officials to check on the quality of ICU beds at teaching hospitals and provision of medical care to infants and ensure that oxygen beds at community health centres and area hospitals. Also, he stressed on providing training to the nurses in the treatment of children.

He told the officials not to think that Covid would ever reach zero and focus should be laid on vaccination. Although 3.5 crore people have to be vaccinated, so far only 26,33,351 received two doses of vaccine, and 6,90,710 received a single dose of vaccine. There was a long way to go, he said. Masks, sanitisers, and social distance should continue to be a part of our lives, he said. In regard to testing, he instructed the authorities to conduct only RT-PCR tests to those having Covid symptoms and get them treated immediately. He also stressed on conducting fever surveys every week in all villages for quick tracing and treating.

Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Collectors for successful implementation of YSR Aarogyasri as 89 per cent of the patients took treatment under the scheme. As on date, over 16,000 people were undergoing Covid treatment in the state and of them more than 14,000 were being treated under Aarogyasri. Officials were asked to keep tabs on Aarogyasri implementation at private hospitals. They should not brook any violations.

The Chief Minister informed that it was decided to give lands as an incentive to set up 16 private multi and super-speciality hospitals in each district center and each corporation, if anyone is ready to invest Rs 100 crore or more in the next three years.

Speaking of the ‘104’ call center, the CM reiterated the need to ensure it serves as Covid one-stop centers.