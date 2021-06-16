Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2021 2,000 beds planned f ...
2,000 beds planned for children if third wave strikes Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 16, 2021, 9:30 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2021, 10:15 am IST
The officials identified 240 paediatricians in both Godavari districts including 170 in East Godavari and 70 in West Godavari
In East Godavari district, the officials plan to allot 250 beds in government General Hospital at Kakinada and 50 beds in Rajamahendravaram exclusively for treatment of children in the third wave. (Representational image: DC)
KAKINADA: As the second wave of Covid19 is abating, the administrations of East and West Godavari districts are making preparations to face a possible third wave that could also affect children in a serious way.

It is estimated that roughly 2,000 more hospital beds would be required. The officials identified 240 paediatricians in both Godavari districts including 170 in East Godavari and 70 in West Godavari. The West Godavari district medical and health officials have invited applications for enrollment of paediatricians.

 

In East Godavari district, the officials plan to allot 250 beds in government General Hospital at Kakinada and 50 beds in Rajamahendravaram exclusively for treatment of children in the third wave.

District collector D Muralidhar Reddy said a plan of action report has been submitted to the state government, saying 1,000 more beds are required. He said there are some 50 paediatricians in government hospitals including area and primary and urban health centres and 120 in private hospitals. The government would make use of their services.

About the shortage of paediatricians, he said it is likely the third wave may hit the district in July and August months. However, it is unlikely that a large number of people will be hit by the virus spread or admitted in the hospitals at once. However, the administration is getting ready to face any such challenge. He said that they would pay attention to “critical care’’.

 

West Godavari district coordinator of health services Dr A.V.R. Mohan said 300 oxygen-attached beds and 100 ICU beds would be arranged for the third wave in the district.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district collector Karthikeya Misra is frequently convening meetings with the medical and health officials to make preparations for the possible third wave. He directed the officials to be alert and make all arrangement to face the situation.

...
