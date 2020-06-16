Third TRS MLA tests positive for coronavirus, Telangana tally crosses 5K

Hyderabad: Telangana state crossed the 5,000 mark in Covid-19 cases on Monday with the health department saying that the total number of individuals inflicted by the disease touched 5,193. Two more persons died from the disease taking the toll to 187.

Of the 219 cases reported on Monday, 189 were from Hyderabad and the rest came from the other districts.

Meanwhile, a third TRS MLA tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The legislator, from Nizamabad district, was in close contact with another MLA from the district who had tested positive on Sunday.

So far two TRS legislators from Nizamabad district and one from Mulugu have tested positive.

In a related developed, one of the legislators who got himself admitted to a private hospital for treatment was instructed to go home as he was asymptomatic, and instructed to remain in home quarantine.

There has been a quantum leap in the number of Covid-19 cases this month with 2,495 new cases added since June 1.

This number is nearly equal to the total cases from March 2 to May 31 – the period during which 2,698 Covid-29 cases were found in the state.