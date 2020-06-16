84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation, Current Affairs

Third TRS MLA tests positive for coronavirus, Telangana tally crosses 5K

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 16, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Of the 219 cases reported on Monday, 189 were from Hyderabad and the rest came from the other districts
A doctor collects samples for immunoglobulin (Ig) blood test against coronavirus disease. PTI photo
  A doctor collects samples for immunoglobulin (Ig) blood test against coronavirus disease. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Telangana state crossed the 5,000 mark in Covid-19 cases on Monday with the health department saying that the total number of individuals inflicted by the disease touched 5,193. Two more persons died from the disease taking the toll to 187.

Of the 219 cases reported on Monday, 189 were from Hyderabad and the rest came from the other districts.

 

Meanwhile, a third TRS MLA tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
The legislator, from Nizamabad district, was in close contact with another MLA from the district who had tested positive on Sunday.

So far two TRS legislators from Nizamabad district and one from Mulugu have tested positive.

In a related developed, one of the legislators who got himself admitted to a private hospital for treatment was instructed to go home as he was asymptomatic, and instructed to remain in home quarantine.

There has been a quantum leap in the number of Covid-19 cases this month with 2,495 new cases added since June 1.

This number is nearly equal to the total cases from March 2 to May 31 – the period during which 2,698 Covid-29 cases were found in the state.

Tags: coronavirus in telangana, trs mla
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


