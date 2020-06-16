84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2020 Telangana soldier Co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana soldier Colonel Santosh Babu martyred in Galwan Valley Clash With China

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
Colonel Santosh Babu fulfilled his father's dream of serving the country and was expecting a posting before his supreme sacrifice
Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night. PTI photo
 Colonel Santosh Babu, who was martyred during a clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh on Monday night. PTI photo

Hyderabad: The Indian Army officer killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, Colonel Santosh Babu, fulfilled his father's personal dreams of serving the country and was expecting a posting to this city before making the supreme sacrifice.

Babu and two soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a clash with Chinese troops in the first such incident involving fatalities after a gap of 45 years, signalling a massive escalation in the five-week border standoff in the sensitive region.

 

The slain officer's father said while he could not live his dreams of serving the armed forces, his son did. "I could not join the army and serve my country. So I wanted my son to join the defence forces and serve our country though my relatives discouraged the idea," B Upender, father of the slain Colonel and a retired banker, said.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences over Babu's demise, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a statement, said the state government will stand by the bereaved family. He instructed his cabinet colleague Jagadish Reddy, as the state government representative, to oversee arrangements for receiving the body till the last rites are performed.

Babu, who hailed from Suryapet district in Telangana, was serving in the 16 Bihar regiment as Commanding Officer, his father said. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son, who are residing in Delhi. The slain officer,who was expecting a posting in Hyderabad soon, had spoken to his mother on Sunday where the conversation centred around the ongoing tensions.

"He last spoke to me on Sunday night," Babu's mother said. Though 'crestfallen,' she is "proud that my son sacrificed (his life) for the nation," she said. When asked about the tensions at the Indo-China border, Santosh had said those issues could not be discussed given the sensitivity.

"I told him to be careful," the bereaved father told reporters. Babu joined the Indian Army in 2004 and was first posted in Jammu and Kashmir, Upender said. The family was informed about the tragedy this afternoon by senior army officials. Babu's mortal remains are expected to reach his native Suryapet on Wednesday for the final rites, district police chief R Bhaskaran said.

"As of now the information available is the mortal remains have to reach Delhi and from there his wife and children will travel to Suryapet, where the final rites are scheduled to happen", the SP told PTI over phone. The Indian and Chinese armies are engaged in a standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

A sizable number of Chinese Army personnel had even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas, including Pangong Tso. The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions, and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area.

Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row before the differences took a violent and fatal turn on Monday.

...
Tags: india-china border, galwan valley, ladakh border
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

China kills 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley; worst death toll at LAC since 1975

The finance minsiter with CM Jaganmohan Reddy. (Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh government presents 2.24L crore budget amid lockdown

Representational image. (AP)

COVID-19: At least 8 states reach an agreement with private healthcare providers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over rising fuel prices



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

China kills 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley; worst death toll at LAC since 1975

Representational image.

Amit Shah makes plea for unity in fight against COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital on COVID-19 preparedness, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

China, Pakistan have more nuclear warheads than India, says Sweden think tank

Representational image.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised with high fever, low oxegen level

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh government presents 2.24L crore budget amid lockdown

The finance minsiter with CM Jaganmohan Reddy. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham