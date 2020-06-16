84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2020 Influenza cases turn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Influenza cases turning positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published Jun 16, 2020, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 2:10 pm IST
Data from Health department reveals that since June, there is a spike in Covid-19 cases with a history of Influenza like Illness
Influenza like Illness (ILI) continues to haunt Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
 Influenza like Illness (ILI) continues to haunt Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: Influenza like Illness (ILI) continues to haunt Bengaluru. Out of 35 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Monday from Bengaluru, 13 are found to be ILI patients.

Data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the health bulletin released by the BBMP Covid-19 War Room, reveals that since June, there is a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases with a history of Influenza like Illness. May month witnessed only few cases with symptoms of ILI, testing positive for Corona.

 

Since the city recorded the first Corona case on March 8th, till June 14, over 90 with a history of Influenza like Illness have turned out positive for Corona, said a source from BBMP.

This is why we have directed all the private hospitals to report all the ILI and SARI cases to the government every day.

The source also said that the fresh cases till June 3rd were majorly interstate returnees or primary contacts have been dominated by ILI cases.

The aim of the health officials is to focus on those patients with ILI and SARI complaints, so that they are not being ignored and then turn up positive for Corona and get admitted late for required treatment.

Containment zones swell up:

The number of containment zones in the city is witnessing a spike. There were 142 zones on Sunday which jumped to 191 by Monday evening. Bengaluru has 329 active cases. The city also recorded a death on Monday.

Karnataka reported 213 fresh cases taking the total tally to 7,213. The state has 2,987 active cases.

...
Tags: influenza, influenza like illness (ili), bengaluru, covid-19 cases, ili patients, karnataka coronavirus
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

File pic of devotees to Chamundi hills on Aashada Friday last year. — DC Photo

Chamundi hills bans entry of devotees on Aashada Fridays, Vardanthi Utsav

The webpage of Kateel temple

Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel begins e-ticket for darshan

Representational image (AP photo)

Private hospitals in Telangana begin bookings for COVID-19 tests

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Supreme Court stays order on reserved category candidate shifting to general quota



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Violent face-off in Galwan valley: 3 Indian soldiers killed

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

Middle seats on flights won't be empty anymore

Bombay high court on Monday allowed all flight operators to allow passengers to occupy middle seats in flights. (AFP Photo)

Another 10K cases added to coronavirus tally as states scramble to curb menace

Getting ready to fight corona. (PTI)

Amit Shah makes plea for unity in fight against COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital on COVID-19 preparedness, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

China, Pakistan have more nuclear warheads than India, says Sweden think tank

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham