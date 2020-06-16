Influenza cases turning positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Influenza like Illness (ILI) continues to haunt Bengaluru. Out of 35 fresh COVID-19 cases reported on Monday from Bengaluru, 13 are found to be ILI patients.

Data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the health bulletin released by the BBMP Covid-19 War Room, reveals that since June, there is a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases with a history of Influenza like Illness. May month witnessed only few cases with symptoms of ILI, testing positive for Corona.

Since the city recorded the first Corona case on March 8th, till June 14, over 90 with a history of Influenza like Illness have turned out positive for Corona, said a source from BBMP.

This is why we have directed all the private hospitals to report all the ILI and SARI cases to the government every day.

The source also said that the fresh cases till June 3rd were majorly interstate returnees or primary contacts have been dominated by ILI cases.

The aim of the health officials is to focus on those patients with ILI and SARI complaints, so that they are not being ignored and then turn up positive for Corona and get admitted late for required treatment.

Containment zones swell up:

The number of containment zones in the city is witnessing a spike. There were 142 zones on Sunday which jumped to 191 by Monday evening. Bengaluru has 329 active cases. The city also recorded a death on Monday.

Karnataka reported 213 fresh cases taking the total tally to 7,213. The state has 2,987 active cases.