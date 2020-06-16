84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2020 India suspects Nepal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India suspects Nepal PM's political plan in map row

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Jun 16, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Sources said that India had been proposing talks before the Nepalese Parliament’s House of Representatives’s move last week.
The lower house of the Nepali Parliament. (PTI)
 The lower house of the Nepali Parliament. (PTI)

New Delhi: Indian officials on Monday dismissed the new Nepalese map that includes some parts of Indian territory as "unilateral, myopic and self-serving" action by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli that is "driven by his domestic political agenda", adding that the onus is now on Nepal to create a positive atmosphere for talks to take place between the two countries.

Sources said that India had been proposing talks before the Nepalese Parliament’s House of Representatives’s move last week, to unanimously adopt the Constitution Amendment Bill (CAB) on the new Nepalese map that shows Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipu Lekh - territory in India’s Uttarakhand - as part of Nepal, but these offers had not drawn a response from the Nepalese side. Sources further said that PM Oli had kept the Nepalese Parliament and people in the dark about the Indian offer for talks.

 

The new map, sources said, has been drawn up "hastily", driven primarily by Mr
Oli’s "domestic political agenda", making it clear it is now up to Nepal to create a
positive atmosphere for talks. The Nepalese PM is known to be a staunch pro-China politician.

Sources also said that India has, through diplomatic channels, strongly taken up the recent incident of firing by Nepalese police on Indian nationals near the Bihar border and is awaiting a response.

...
Tags: nepal parliament, kalapani dispute, india-nepal border, india-nepal ties


Latest From Nation

Municipal workers spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai. PTI photo

TN announces total lockdown in Chennai, 3 other districts after spike in covid cases

Kids of guest workers leave for their home town at a railwat station in Kochi. — Dc photo

Exodus of guest workers put several sectors in Kerala in quandary

A salesman arranges raincoats and PPE suits on mannequins at a store after the authorities permitted opening of apparel stores, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Maharashtra returnees add to Karnataka COVID-19 tally, cases to touch 20K by June end

Representational picture (AFP photo)

Telangana fixes prices of COVID-19 tests in private labs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TN announces total lockdown in Chennai, 3 other districts after spike in covid cases

Municipal workers spray disinfectant on a street in Chennai. PTI photo

Delhi covid cases surge at rocket speed, 10K coronavirus cases in 6 days

A hindu priest cleans an area outside a temple ahead of evening prayers, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Some good news: Covid recovery rate in India crosses 50 PC for first time

Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be examined by the medics outside a hospital in Delhi. PTI photo

India will never compromise on its national pride: Rajnath on Ladakh border row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that India will never compromise on its national pride. (PTI Photo)

Delhi COVID-19 tests to be tripled in 6 days: Amit Shah after meeting CM Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others. (ANI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham