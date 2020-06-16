84th Day Of Lockdown

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised with high fever, low oxegen level

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2020, 11:44 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 12:00 pm IST
Kejriwal tweets "get well soon".
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)
 Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said he has been hospitalised here after running high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in his oxygen level.

The 55-year-old minister has been tested for COVID-19, an official said.

 

Jain tweeted to inform that he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," he tweeted.

He was brought to the hospital late on Monday night.

"We have done a COVID test on him and results are awaited by evening," a source told PTI.

Since his oxygen level is low, he is being kept under observation, the source said.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hoped that Jain recovers soon.

"Without worrying about your health, you were dedicated in service of people round-the-clock. Please take care and get well soon," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

...
