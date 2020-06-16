Congress leader Parameshwar Naik, son booked for social distancing violations

BALLARI/DAVANGERE: Congress leader and former minister PT Parameshwar Naik and his son Bharat got into trouble after a First Information Report was filed against them at Arasikere police station in Davangere district on Monday after they were charged of flouting COVID-19 guidelines for the marriage held in Davangere.

Earlier in April this year, Janata Dal Secular leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy’s son Nikhil wedding also ran into trouble over violation of COVID-19 lockdown and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Turuvekere Masale Jayaram was also found violating COVID-19 norms at his birthday bash held at his native village in Gubbi taluk in Tumakuru district. Jayaram had distributed chicken biriyani to the gathering violating social distancing.

The FIR was filed against Parameshwar Naik and Bharat at the behest of the Tahsildhar. Bharat has been named accused number one and Parameshwar Naik accused number two in the case. Naik belongs to Harapanhalli in Davangere but represents Hoovinahadagali assembly seat in Ballari district.

Though the guidelines stipulates that guest lists need to be capped at 50, an estimated 1,000 odd guests attended the marriage solemnised at Lakshmipura Tanda, which is about 10 kms from Davangere city and the native village of Parameshwar Naik. The marriage was solemnized between 10.20 am to 10.30 am. Bharat is an engineer and Charani is a doctor belonging to Andhra Pradesh.

According to sources, social distancing at the marriage event was given no attention nor any efforts were made to contain the crowd getting for the marriage ceremony. VIPs who attended the wedding included former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar , KPCC president DK Shivakumar, former minister Priyank Kharge, among others from the Congress party.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Health Minister B Sreeramulu also attended the wedding and Sreeramulu was mute spectator of the crowd gathering in large numbers where social distancing had no meaning.

Sources told Deccan Chronicle that care was taken to ensure that guests were wearing face masks, thermal screening was conducted but social distancing was given a go by. The source added that almost all government officials, including police officers from Hoovinahadagali, attended the marriage but took no initiative to ensure social distancing at the event. Sources added that hundreds of cars had gathered at the event and the marriage was held in grandeur.

Later, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Davangere, sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police on the conduct of the marriage and assured strict action as per law, if found guilty. He, however, claimed that he was unaware of the social distancing not maintained at Naik’s son marriage. Naik could not be contacted to elicit his response on the violation of guidelines.