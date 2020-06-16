84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2020 CM Yediyurappa rules ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CM Yediyurappa rules out second round of lockdown

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARAVINDA SHETTY
Published Jun 16, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
After discussing with senior ministers regarding Covid19 situation, CM informs that state is not in favour of a second round of lockdown
Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Categorically ruled out of imposing a second round lockdown in the state, the Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that he will request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give more relaxation to the people to do business activities.

After discussing with senior ministers and officers regarding covid pandemic situations in the state here on Monday, the Chief Minister informed the reporters that, state is not in favour of a second round of lockdown.

 

“We will request the Centre to restrict the entry of people from neighbouring states to Karnataka.  As on today in the state there are 7000 Covid cases reported in which 4386 cases from Maharashtra alone, 1340 cases connected to Maharashtra, 216 people coming from foreign countries”, Chief Minister explained.

Covid overview in the state

Out of 7000 cases, 3955 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total death reported in the state was 83. Mortality rate in the state is 1.3% which is below the national average of 2.8%. State recovery rate is 56.5%, which is higher than the national average of 51%.

Covid test is conducted in 71 labs across the state, so for 4,40,684 people have taken covid test. Out of 7000 cases only 2956 are active cases in the state. In Bengaluru, total 697 cases have been reported till date in which only 30 active cases and 36 deaths took place. Only 16 persons are in ICU across the state.

State has made 7 days institutional quarantine and 7 days home quarantine  to the people coming from Maharashtra. Only 3 days institutional quarantine will be made to the people coming from Chennai and Delhi. However they should have 11 days home quarantine once institutional quarantine ends.

Mask day

Mask day has been organized by the state government on June 18 across the state. In Bengaluru ‘Mask Walk’ will be conducted near Vidhana Soudha. Film actors and sports personalities will take part in walkthon wearing mask and maintain social distance to bring awareness to the people to wear mask.

...
Tags: second lockdown, karnataka, cm b.s.yediyurappa, business activities, karnataka coronavirus, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

File pic of devotees to Chamundi hills on Aashada Friday last year. — DC Photo

Chamundi hills bans entry of devotees on Aashada Fridays, Vardanthi Utsav

The webpage of Kateel temple

Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel begins e-ticket for darshan

Representational image (AP photo)

Private hospitals in Telangana begin bookings for COVID-19 tests

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Supreme Court stays order on reserved category candidate shifting to general quota



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Violent face-off in Galwan valley: 3 Indian soldiers killed

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

Middle seats on flights won't be empty anymore

Bombay high court on Monday allowed all flight operators to allow passengers to occupy middle seats in flights. (AFP Photo)

Another 10K cases added to coronavirus tally as states scramble to curb menace

Getting ready to fight corona. (PTI)

Amit Shah makes plea for unity in fight against COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital on COVID-19 preparedness, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

China, Pakistan have more nuclear warheads than India, says Sweden think tank

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham