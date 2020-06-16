CM Yediyurappa rules out second round of lockdown

Bengaluru: Categorically ruled out of imposing a second round lockdown in the state, the Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that he will request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give more relaxation to the people to do business activities.

After discussing with senior ministers and officers regarding covid pandemic situations in the state here on Monday, the Chief Minister informed the reporters that, state is not in favour of a second round of lockdown.

“We will request the Centre to restrict the entry of people from neighbouring states to Karnataka. As on today in the state there are 7000 Covid cases reported in which 4386 cases from Maharashtra alone, 1340 cases connected to Maharashtra, 216 people coming from foreign countries”, Chief Minister explained.

Covid overview in the state

Out of 7000 cases, 3955 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total death reported in the state was 83. Mortality rate in the state is 1.3% which is below the national average of 2.8%. State recovery rate is 56.5%, which is higher than the national average of 51%.

Covid test is conducted in 71 labs across the state, so for 4,40,684 people have taken covid test. Out of 7000 cases only 2956 are active cases in the state. In Bengaluru, total 697 cases have been reported till date in which only 30 active cases and 36 deaths took place. Only 16 persons are in ICU across the state.

State has made 7 days institutional quarantine and 7 days home quarantine to the people coming from Maharashtra. Only 3 days institutional quarantine will be made to the people coming from Chennai and Delhi. However they should have 11 days home quarantine once institutional quarantine ends.

Mask day

Mask day has been organized by the state government on June 18 across the state. In Bengaluru ‘Mask Walk’ will be conducted near Vidhana Soudha. Film actors and sports personalities will take part in walkthon wearing mask and maintain social distance to bring awareness to the people to wear mask.