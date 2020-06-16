84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2020 Another 10K cases ad ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Another 10K cases added to coronavirus tally as states scramble to curb menace

DECCAN CHRONICLE | VINEETA PANDEY WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 16, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 11:14 am IST
The recovery rate now cross 52 per cent.
Getting ready to fight corona. (PTI)
 Getting ready to fight corona. (PTI)

New Delhi: Following reports of overcharging by private healthcare providers for COVID-19 treatment, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the states and Union Territories to engage with the private healthcare providers and work out a reasonable cost.

“In order to ensure that patients receive prompt, good quality and care at reasonable rates, it has been suggested to States to have consultations with the local private healthcare providers and arrive at reasonable rates, while factoring in cost elements for personal safety equipments for healthcare providers," the communique read. 

 

The ministry further said that once the rates are fixed, they must be widely publicized, so that the infrastructural capacities are used optimally.

"States have also been asked to proactively engage with the private sector health providers and consider pooling in public and private healthcare facilities, as this will help in providing prompt, good quality and reasonable health care to COVID-19 patients," health ministry said.  

Another 10K cases on Tuesday

India has added another 10,000+ cases to its coronavirus tally on Tuesday even as the recovery rate of patients continued to rise. Till Tuesday morning, 52.46 per cent of the positive patients have been discharged, which is over 1.38 per cent point higher than Monday. A total of 1,80,012 patients have been cured of COVID-19 till now while 1,53,178  cases are still under medical supervision.

India has so far logged in 3,43,091 lakh cases, out of which 10,667 were fresh. The number of new deaths were 380 taking the total death toll to 9,900.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continued to register high number of cases and about 75 per cent of total cases in India are reported from these 3 states alone.

Of the 380 new deaths, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 178 fatalities followed by Delhi at 73, Tamil Nadu at 44, Gujarat 28, Haryana 12, West Bengal 10, Rajasthan nine and Madhya Pradesh six.

Andhra Pradesh and Punjab have reported four fatalities each, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka three each, Telangana two and Bihar, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala one each.

Maharashtra recovery rate improving, TN to be shutdown

Even though cases in Maharashtra continue to increase, the recovery rate too is improving. On Monday, Maharashtra discharged 5,071 COVID-19 patients while in Mumbai 4242 persons got cured. The recovery rate in Maharashtra is now 47 per cent.

State chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to allow opening of schools physically in rural areas. Mumbai's suburban train services too will resume from Tuesday but only for the staff of state government.

In view of rising cases, Tamil Nadu government has announced a complete lockdown in places like Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpet, and Kancheepuram from June 19 to 30. Delhi, however, is still not going to be shut down, its chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Incidentally, Delhi is reporting highest increases for the last few days.

Railways swings into action

Meanwhile, Railways has so far deployed 204 isolation coaches in four states. Officials said Railways will insulate the roofs of these isolation coaches deployed in areas which experience high temperatures to make their interiors cooler and more comfortable for patients since all isolation wards are non-AC coaches.

For Delhi, at least 50 coaches with 800 beds have already been stationed at Shakur Basti railway station but none of them are in use so far. Another 500 more such isolation coaches for Covid-19 patients will be deployed in Delhi. In order to combat shortage of beds, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana are exploring the possibility of using such coaches.

...
Tags: a coronavirus quarantine facility, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus toll, coronavirus in india, ministry of health and family welfare


Latest From Nation

File pic of devotees to Chamundi hills on Aashada Friday last year. — DC Photo

Chamundi hills bans entry of devotees on Aashada Fridays, Vardanthi Utsav

The webpage of Kateel temple

Durgaparameshwari temple in Kateel begins e-ticket for darshan

Representational image (AP photo)

Private hospitals in Telangana begin bookings for COVID-19 tests

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Supreme Court stays order on reserved category candidate shifting to general quota



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Violent face-off in Galwan valley: 3 Indian soldiers killed

China accuses India of crossing boundary line in Galwan Valley. (AFP Photo)

Middle seats on flights won't be empty anymore

Bombay high court on Monday allowed all flight operators to allow passengers to occupy middle seats in flights. (AFP Photo)

Amit Shah makes plea for unity in fight against COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital on COVID-19 preparedness, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

China, Pakistan have more nuclear warheads than India, says Sweden think tank

Representational image.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain hospitalised with high fever, low oxegen level

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham