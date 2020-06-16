Andhra Pradesh government presents 2.24L crore budget amid lockdown

Vijayawada: Despite critical times, Andhra Pradesh government has come up with a full-fledged budget ensuring enough funds to welfare schemes.

On the first day of Assembly session, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath presented Rs 2.24 lakh crore budget for the fiscal year 2020-21. There is an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 18,434 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 48,295 crore.

The government has allocated Rs 25,311 crore for BC welfare in this year, while it was Rs 15,061 crore during the last year. Similarly, the government allocated Rs 15,735 crore and Rs 5,177 crore for welfare of SC and ST communities respectively this year. Notably, Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 4,981 crore were allocated for the same in 2019-20. For the welfare of the Kapu community, Rs 2,846 crore has been allocated this year. It was Rs 2,000 crore last year.



Further, the government has proposed to build 30 lakh houses for poor people, with an estimated budget of Rs 8,000 crore. The government aims to construct 6.25 lakh houses by the end of this year. Moreover, Rs 11,805 crore has been allocated for various irrigation projects under the water supply department.

Deputy chief minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani lauded the chief minister for introducing new schemes amid the lockdown and COVID-19 scare.