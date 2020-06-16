84th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

343,080

9,353

Recovered

180,326

10,200

Deaths

9,918

377

Maharashtra110744560494128 Tamil Nadu4650425344479 Delhi42829164271400 Gujarat24104166721506 Uttar Pradesh136158268399 Rajasthan129819785301 West Bengal114945494485 Madhya Pradesh109357903465 Haryana77223565100 Karnataka7213414088 Bihar6662422638 Andhra Pradesh6456338586 Jammu and Kashmir5202260462 Telangana51932766187 Assam415922068 Odisha4055285414 Punjab3267244371 Kerala2544117421 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura10794331 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3552956 Manipur304640 Puducherry194914 Nagaland177880 Arunachal Pradesh9170 Mizoram8810 Sikkim6850 Meghalaya44261
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2020 Amit Shah makes plea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amit Shah makes plea for unity in fight against COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2020, 11:36 am IST
Shah also suggested psychosocial counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in corona care
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital on COVID-19 preparedness, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits LNJP hospital on COVID-19 preparedness, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday took charge of overseeing the management of the novel coronavirus in Delhi’s hospitals and issued orders that
CCTV cameras be installed in all Covid-19 wards and alternative canteens be set up for uninterrupted supply of food to patients.

After paying a surprise visit to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital to review arrangements related to Covid-19, Mr Shah also suggested psycho-social counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in corona care.

 

Mr Shah’s directions to Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in all Covid-19 wards of designated hospitals and setting up back-up canteens in case of infection in the main canteen came after he held an all-party meeting with the local leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP, the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

At the meeting, the home minister urged all political parties to put their differences aside and work unitedly for the people of Delhi. The national capital has the third-highest Covid-19 count after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

After the meeting Mr Shah made a surprise visit to Covid-designated LNJP hospital, run by the Delhi government. The hospital has been receiving negative publicity after several videos, purportedly shot on its premises, showed patients’ bodies lying on the floor or next to patients in wards. The videos also showed some elderly patients left unattended even as they cried for help.

With the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi now at 42,829, after 1,647 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, home ministry said that special units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other Central para-military forces have been kept on standby. If the situation in Delhi gets worse, they would be deployed in the worst affected containment zones to contain the spread of the virus.

With 73 more deaths, the toll due to the deadly virus in Delhi is now 1,400.

Tags: covid19 in india, amit shah, delhi hospitals, lnjp hospital
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


