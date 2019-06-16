Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

State out of Nipah virus scare, says Kerala Health Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Plans were afoot to set up a modern virology institute in the state, she said.
Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shylaja
 Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shylaja

Kochi: The scare of a second attack of Nipah virus in the state has ended, according to Health Minister K. K. Shylaja.

She told reporters in Kannur on Saturday that though there was no more need for strict surveillance, the observation will continue till mid-July. Plans were afoot to set up a modern virology institute in the state, she said.

 

During the second attack of the virus, only one positive case was reported and during the incubation period of 21 days, no new cases from over 300 suspects in the contact list were found.

The expert team from National Virology Institute, Pune, has also made it clear that the state is safe and there is no need of concerns over Nipah virus. “However, awareness creation is important and training on disease prevention has to be continued. The lab result on the origin of the virus can be known in 10 days as samples from fruit eating bats from the locality of the Nipah patient were being tested at the virology institute,” said Dr. Devendra Maurya of the institute.

He also stressed the need to have modern virology laboratories in all medical colleges in the state.

It was on June 3 that a college student from Vadakkekara near North Paravur, admitted to a private hospital here, was tested positive for Nipah virus.

The state health authorities were on their toes to contain the spread of Nipah virus after the index case (first positive case) was reported.

Seventeen people died in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts following a Nipah outbreak in May last year. It was later found that the fruit eating bats caused the virus.  

Patient’s condition improves

The condition of the Nip-ah patient, under treatment in a private hospital here, has improved He has been shifted to the room from ICU.

Meanwhile, all the three virus suspects who were in the isolation ward of Kalamassery medical college were discharged on Saturday. No one is currently admitted in the ward.   The National Virology Institute team has collected samples from 141 bats from Aluva and Paravur areas which were sent for test

Tags: nipah virus
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


