Ranking or not, Bengaluru is the best: HD Kumaraswamy to Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:31 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 3:53 am IST
Kumaraswamy on Saturday asserted that the ranking system adopted by NITI Aayog should be more participative, scientific and transparent.
Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)
 Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: KPN)

Taking a dig at the NITI Aayog's ranking system, CM, H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday asserted that the ranking system adopted by NITI Aayog should be more participative, scientific and transparent.

Speaking at a NITI Aayog meet in New Delhi, the CM  said “Karnataka has been at the forefront of the Global Digital Revolution. Bengaluru City is hailed as the technology capital of India, rated as the most dynamic city in the world. Karnataka has always been a pioneer in taking digital technologies to rural areas. But, NITI Ayog gives Bengaluru 58th rank in Ease of Living Index. This is unacceptable as Bengaluru is widely rated as the most preferred city for work in the country by reputed agencies,” he said.

 

Tags: niti aayog, h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


