Nitin Gadkari promises fair deal to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the centre will not discriminate against the state in national highway development.

After his meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi, he told reporters that the issues will be discussed with Mr Pinarayi Vijayan in the next meeting. Mr Vijayan called on Mr Gadkari at his office to discuss the progress of ongoing road and infrastructure projects in the state.

Mr Gadkari said that they discussed the problems related to NH expansion. More funds were being allocated to Kerala compared to other states due to more expenditure, he said.

The crisis is mainly on land acquisition for which the expenses in Kerala are two to three times more than that in other states. The highway will be expanded from two-lane to six-lane.

"In the next meeting, a solution will be worked out," said Mr Gadkari.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, state PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran and chief secretary Tom Jose also attended the talks.