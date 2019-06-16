Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala policewoman hacked, set ablaze with petrol by cop

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2019, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 1:53 am IST
The accused, Ajaz, a traffic police cop with the Aluva police, who suffered 40 per cent burns, was admitted to Medical College Hospital here.
Soumya Pushpakaran
 Soumya Pushpakaran

Alappuzha: A woman Civil Police Officer (CPO) with Vallikunnam police here was burnt alive by a policeman at Vallikunnam on Saturday.

The deceased was identified  as Soumya Pushpakaran, 32, Oopan Muriyil, Thekkemuri, Vallikunnam.

 

The motive for the crime was not clear though it was said that he was her training inspector at the Police Academy in Thrissur in 2013. Ajaz, 33, is unmarried.

The incident occurred near Naluvila junction at 3.30 pm when Soumya was returning home after attending a camp of Students Police Cadets at Government HSS, Vattakkad.  Ajaz, who followed her in a car, knocked her down, hacked her with a knife and set her ablaze with petrol. She died on the spot.

Soumya’s husband, Sajeev, is working abroad and they have two children.

Mr C. Rajan Babu, sub-inspector, Vallikunnam, said that Ajaz was a native of Aluva. His arrest was not recorded since he was under treatment.

“We are investigating into all angles of the incident. He is under observation,” he said.

District police chief K.M. Tomy said that Ajaz, who was living in Kakkanad, Kochi, was on leave for several days.

“We were told that he was her training inspector during the training period at Police Academy in Thrissur in 2013. We don’t know whether they had got into an affair. These matters will be investigated,” he said. Ajaz had joined service in 2010.

Tags: kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)


