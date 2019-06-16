Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Rohit smashes 50 as India puts up opening stand
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2019 India, Myanmar armie ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India, Myanmar armies hit terror camps along border in joint ops: report

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
The sources said the two sides might launch the third phase of the operation, depending on intelligence inputs and the ground situation.
The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 along the border, targeting several terrorist groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday. (Representational Image)
 The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 along the border, targeting several terrorist groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The armies of India and Myanmar carried out a three-week-long coordinated operation from May 16 along the border, targeting several terrorist groups operating in Manipur, Nagaland and Assam, defence sources said on Sunday.

The first phase of "Operation Sunrise" was conducted three months ago along the Indo-Myanmar border, during which a number of camps of north-east based terrorist groups were busted.

 

Myanmar is one of the strategic neighbours of India and shares a 1,640-km border with a number of north-eastern states, including Nagaland and Manipur. India has been pushing for a deeper coordination between the armies of the two countries while guarding the border.

Sources said during "Operation Sunrise 2", the armies coordinated with each other to destroy camps of terror groups including the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the NSCN (Khaplang), the United Liberation Front of Assam (I) and the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB).

They said at least six dozen terrorists belonging to these groups were arrested and several of their camps destroyed during the operation.

The sources said the two sides might launch the third phase of the operation, depending on intelligence inputs and the ground situation.

Besides the Indian Army, troops from the Assam Rifles were also part of the operation. In June 2015, the Army had carried out an operation against NSCN(K) terrorists in areas near the Indo-Myanmar border, days after terrorists killed 18 soldiers in Manipur.

In the first phase of "Operation Sunrise", the Army targeted members of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group in Myanmar, who were opposed to the Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April, 2008 to facilitate the implementation of the project. On completion, the project will help connect the north-eastern state of Mizoram with the Sittwe Port in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

On the Indian side, work is on to extend the Aizawl-Saiha National Highway by 90 km to the international border at Zorinpui.

According to security agencies, there were over 50 camps of terrorist groups from the north-east in Myanmar till last year.

...
Tags: india, myanmar, operation sunrise, border, army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)

Anand Bhaskar Rapolu proposes to declare Kalam's birthday as National Students Day

The NIA had registered a case in May, 2017 against terrorists belonging to Jammat ud Dawah, Duktaran-e-Millat, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and other separatist leaders in the state for raising, receiving and collecting funds to fuel separatist and terrorist activities and entering into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in Kashmir Valley and for waging war against India. (Photo: Representational)

Kashmiri separatist leaders used foreign funds for personal gains: NIA

The FATF continuing Pakistan in the ‘Gray’ list means its downgrading by IMF, World Bank, ADB, EU and also a reduction in risk rating by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan fails to fulfil 25 of 27 action points given by terror finance watchdog

Thackeray further said that his party has requested the Central government to bring an ordinance for the purpose of construction of the temple. (Photo: File)

No one can stop Modi-led govt from building Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Budget session, all-party meet begins

Among those who arrived for the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.

Self-styled Muslim godman held for raping teenage girl in Hyderabad

A self-styled Muslim godman was held for allegedly repeatedly raping a girl on the pretext of shooing away evils from her house in Borabanda area of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

'Eagerly waiting to break deadlock': agitating doctors after Mamata's appeal

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: File)

Encephalitis death toll rises to 84 in Bihar

Attendant Sunil Ram. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham