IMA scam: Houses of 7 directors raided, documents seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MUJAHID DEPUTY
Published Jun 16, 2019, 2:15 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 3:56 am IST
The directors claim that they had no idea about the scam and MD Mohammad Mansoor Khan kept them in the dark.
Victims throng IMA office at Shivajinagar on Saturday.
Bengaluru: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA investment scam conducted raids on the houses of seven board of directors of IMA group on Saturday.

The SIT sleuths, who are interrogating the directors who had surrendered on Tuesday, raided their houses on Saturday morning to check for documents related to the investigation.

 

The directors, who were said to be working with IMA for years, told their interrogators that they knew nothing about the scam and in fact they are the victims as they too have invested money in the company.

The SIT teams seized documents from the houses of Nasir Hussain, Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar, Nizammuddin Azeemuddin, Wasim Arshad Khan, Ansar Pasah and Dadapeer. “We will examine all documents before coming to any conclusion. The directors claim that they had no idea about the scam and MD Mohammad Mansoor Khan kept them in the dark. The investigation has just begun and the truth will come out soon," an official from the SIT said.

The SIT is also scrutinising the financial transactions of the directors and their assets since they joined the company.

Meanwhile, the SIT is also interrogating Iqbal Khan, the auditor of Mansoor and IMA, about the transactions of Mansoor and IMA since 2006, the year IMA was set up. The police also questioned him about Mansoor's dealings with politicians and other officials, his assets in Bengaluru and other parts of the country and properties he got registered in his relatives’ names.

ED to begin investigation soon

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), will begin the investigation into the IMA scam soon.

As the magnitude of the scam increased every day since Monday when the investors thronged the IMA office in Shivajinagar, the ED intervened.

The agency's zonal office in Bengaluru has booked IMA group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

 Sleuths from ED have also met the Commercial Street police and SIT probing the scam and have collected information about Mansoor Khan and IMA group.

