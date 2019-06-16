Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2019 Globalisation under ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Globalisation under stress: External min S Jaishankar

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 12:54 am IST
India has been boosting its ties with Central Asia in a big way.
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon at the start of the CICA2019 summit, in Dushanbe on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon at the start of the CICA2019 summit, in Dushanbe on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: A day after India decided to retaliate by raising tariffs on 29 products of the US, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that “globalisation is under stress due to new and emerging geo-political and geo-economic faultlines”.

Speaking at the Confer-ence on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit at Dushanbe, Tajikistan (Central Asia), he also described terrorism as the “gravest threat that we face in Asia today”.

 

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism strongly at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit at Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, another Central Asian nation.

India has been boosting its ties with Central Asia in a big way. On Friday, India and the SCO Summit host Kyrgyzstan decided “to raise (their) bilateral relations to the level of Strategic Partnership”.

India had decided to take retaliatory measures on trade against the US after it had decided to hike customs duties on steel and aluminum products from India. The Indian decision to raise tariffs on 29 US products will come into effect from Sunday.

At the CICA Summit in Dushanbe, Mr Jaishan-kar said, “Globalisation is under stress due to new and emerging geo-political and geo-economic faultlines. India supports a rule-based order in Asia, as in the rest of the world.”

On the menace of terrorism, the minister said, “Many CICA members are victims of terrorism and should be clear that terrorists and their victims must never be equated. CICA has always shown a strong commitment to combat terrorism and extremism and adopt a comprehensive strategy to combat terrorism.”

“Early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, proposed by India, is today even more essential and we seek your support in this regard,” he said.

He added, “We confront unavoidable challenges such as terrorism, conflicts, trans-national crimes and maritime threats. There are also issues of sustainable development including the lack of energy security, low intra-regional trade and deficit of connectivity. These must be urgently remedied for our common good.”

...
Tags: dr. s. jaishankar


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Victims throng IMA office at Shivajinagar on Saturday.

IMA scam: Houses of 7 directors raided, documents seized

The editorial says that the faithful, irrespective of cast and religion or minority and majority, responded when Lord Ayyappa was dishonored.

NSS says poll result shows ire of faithful

Kerala Health Minister K. K. Shylaja

State out of Nipah virus scare, says Kerala Health Minister

Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala slams rot in police system



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Seven killed while cleaning Gujarat hotel sewer

Three employees of the hotel were also among those killed.

Spanish woman raped after party in Gurgaon, accused arrested

The woman was allegedly sexually assaulted after a party yesterday night. (Photo: Representatioanl)

Cyclone Vayu to weaken, set to reach Guj coast as depression

The IMD statement informed that the cyclone moved westwards with a speed of about 6 km per hour overnight before positioning itself around 275 kilometres west-southwest of Porbandar and 330 kilometres west-southwest of Veraval on Saturday morning. (Photo: File)

Buy 2 helmet, then get two-wheeler vehicles registration in MP

Transport Commissioner Shailendra Shrivastava said: 'Keeping in mind the safety of two-wheeler drivers and companions, we have issued directions to sellers to provide two helmets to new vehicle buyers in the state including Bhopal'. (Photo: Representational)

Govt needs to draft new policy to deal with Naxalism: Congress

'The government of this country needs to draft afresh its policy to deal with naxalism,' Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham