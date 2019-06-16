Delhi govt will foot women’s metro free travel bill: AAP

Kochi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP in the Rajya Sabha, Narayan Das Gupta said on Saturday that the Delhi Government is bearing the cost for making the free travel of women in the Delhi Metro trains and nobody needs to bother about that.

Mr Gupta said this when his reaction was sought on the letter written by Metro Man E. Sreedharan to Prime Minister Modi against allowing such concessions. “We are bearing the expense to the tune of `1500 crore for allowing free travel for women in DTC buses and the Delhi Metro. The DMRC will get the money from the Delhi Government. So it should not be bothered about that,” he said addressing a press conference on the sidelines of a GST seminar organised by the Ernakulam chapter of Institute of Chartered Accountan-ts of India.

Mr Gupta said that the GST as implemented by the Modi Government could not be fully comprehended even by chartered accountants.

When asked about the Kerala chapter of AAP, he said that the party has not been able to focus on state units other than Delhi and local body elections in the state would be taken as a launch pad for this. He expressed confidence that AAP will return to power in Delhi in next Assem-bly election in 2020.