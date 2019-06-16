Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

CM Pinarayi Vijayan opposes privatising Thiruvananthapuram airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 16, 2019, 5:21 am IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 5:21 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the prime minister's office in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo: AP)
Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi and took up Kerala's pending demands including handing over of the operations of the  Thiruvananthapuram airport to the state government.

This is the first meeting of Pinarayi Vijayan with Prime Minister after the latter took charge for the second time after the Lok Sabha polls. The chief minister was in Delhi to take part in Niti Aayog meeting.

 

Later at a press conference, the chief minister said that Mr Modi listened to facts presented by the state government patiently. He assured to look into the demands sympathetically.

The prime minister said he would seek more details from the aviation department on the airport issue.

The chief minister said the state had the experience of running Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL)) and Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL) successfully.  Even the UN had lauded the work of the government.

The prime minister was apprised about the completion of Gail pipeline project which has been pending for past several years. The project will be completed within a month.  "It is a matter of pride for us that all hurdles were removed for making the project a reality. The prime minister congratulated the state for the achievement," he added.

The work on Kochi-Edamon power line which will facilitate the transmission of power from Kudnankulam projects is in the final stage. The project is being made a reality by constructing one more Tower Project in Kerala.

The construction of tower got delayed because of pending high court case.

On All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) , the chief minister said the government had suggested a place in  Kinaloor for setting up the project.  The Centre is yet to consider Kerala's demand though many other states have already got AIIMS project. Considering the robust health sector, Kerala deserved AIIMS more than others.

 The chief minister said the government raised the demand for setting up an Ayurveda Research Centre of international standard in the state. The government has already initiated preliminary work related to the project.

The prime minister said Kerala's contribution in Ayurveda sector is is known all over the world. The country needs research centres of international standard.

The chief minister reiterated the demand for extending Chennai Bangalore industrial corridor to Kochi via Coimbatore. A detailed report has been submitted to the National Industrial Corridor Development Implementation Trust. The government urged the PM to give the green signal at the earliest.

Mr Vijayan sought Mr Modi's intervention in getting permission from ministry of chemicals and fertilizers for construction of Petro Chemical Complex and handing over 600 acre land for development of Cochin Refinery.

