Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (Photo: AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs PAK LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm
 
Nation Current Affairs 16 Jun 2019 Ahead of Budget sess ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Budget session, all-party meet begins

PTI
Published Jun 16, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Jun 16, 2019, 12:41 pm IST
After the all-party meet, a meeting of NDA leaders will take place in the Parliament later in the evening.
Among those who arrived for the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.
 Among those who arrived for the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.

New Delhi: An all-party meeting began at the Parliament on Sunday, ahead of the first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha on June 17 (Monday).

Among those who arrived for the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot.

 

Other leaders cutting across party lines such as -- V Vijayasai Reddy of YSRCP, Derek O'Brien of TMC, Farooq Abdullah of National Conference, NCP's Supriya Sule, Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (Sonelal), AAP's Sanjay Singh and Jayadev Galla of TDP, arrived for the meeting convened by the government.

After the all-party meet, a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders will take place in the Parliament later in the evening to discuss strategies for the upcoming session.

BJP parliamentary party executive committee meeting is also scheduled to be held today evening.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had held a pre-budget consultation meeting with leading economists ahead of the forthcoming general Budget 2019-20.

This was her sixth pre-Budget consultation meeting with officials and representatives of social sector groups.

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

On the first two days, new MPs will take oath. The election for the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to be held on June 19.

...
Tags: national democratic alliance, nda, budget, nirmala sitharaman, rajnath singh, farooq abdullah, supriya sule
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A self-styled Muslim godman was held for allegedly repeatedly raping a girl on the pretext of shooing away evils from her house in Borabanda area of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Self-styled Muslim godman held for raping teenage girl in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister P Pushpa Srivani on Saturday when she said her government aimed to deliver 'corrupt rule' in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: ANI)

Slip of tongue: Andhra Dy CM, says Govt aims to deliver 'corrupt rule'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Thackeray, who reached here this morning along with his son Aditya, will first meet party MPs, who are here since Saturday evening, and then pay obeisance at the makeshift temple. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya along with party MPs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Putin celebrates close friend China prez Xi’s 66th birthday, gifts ice cream

State television showed pictures of Xi and Putin holding up champagne glasses to toast Xi's birthday at the hotel he is staying at in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, where they are both attending a regional summit. (Photo: AFP)
 

It's a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star

Taapsee Pannu.
 

PM Modi's animated avatar demonstrates Bhujangasana ahead of Yoga day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday posted an instructional video of the yoga pose Bhujangasana, also called cobra pose. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.
 

Different stroke: Couple adopts child with Down Syndrome

For Kavita (left) and Himanshu (right), different is beautiful. They adopted a baby (centre) with Down Syndrome. (Photo: Instagram/ extrachromieveda)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Self-styled Muslim godman held for raping teenage girl in Hyderabad

A self-styled Muslim godman was held for allegedly repeatedly raping a girl on the pretext of shooing away evils from her house in Borabanda area of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

'Eagerly waiting to break deadlock': agitating doctors after Mamata's appeal

'I appeal to all doctors to resume work as thousands of people are awaiting medical treatment', Mamata said. (Photo: File)

Encephalitis death toll rises to 84 in Bihar

Attendant Sunil Ram. (Photo: ANI)

Battle ready for the deluge or as vulnerable as ever?

When the landslide happened in August last, the government soon recovered from its state of shock and started relief work by setting up camps and collecting data on loss of property.

Bengaluru: BBMP plans tech route to curb plastic menace

Banned plastics find their way to the city from other districts and states. We are carrying out surprise raids to keep a check on their use — bbmp official
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham