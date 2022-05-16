Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2022 Tripura: Eleven MLAs ...
Tripura: Eleven MLAs to take oath as ministers

PTI
Published May 16, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 11:41 am IST
All the ministers of the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet, barring Mevar Kumar Jamatia of IPFT, have been given a place in the new cabinet
New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)
 New Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha addresses his first press conference after taking oath of the office, in Agartala, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

Agartala: Altogether eleven MLAs - nine from the BJP and two from the IPFT - will take oath as cabinet ministers of Tripura on Monday.

All the ministers of the Biplab Kumar Deb cabinet, barring Mevar Kumar Jamatia of IPFT, have been given a place in the new cabinet, an official said.

 

Governor SN Arya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the cabinet ministers at a programme in Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha, former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and other dignitaries.

Jishnu Dev Varma, NC Debbarma (IPFT), Ratan Lal Nath, Pranajit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Santana Chakma, Ram Prasad Paul, Bhagaban Das, Sushanta Chowdhury, Rampada Jamatia and Prem Kumar Reang (IPFT) will take oath as the cabinet ministers of the state tomorrow," said the new CM in a letter to the governor on Sunday night.

 

Saha was sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura during on Sunday.

Former chief minister Biplab Deb, whose sudden resignation a day earlier got Saha the top job, was present at the ceremony along with BJP MLAs and state ministers.

Rampada Jamatia, a veteran tribal leader of the BJP, was included in the list of cabinet ministers.

IPFT MLA Prem Kumar Reang has also been inducted into the new cabinet.

...
Tags: tripura chief minister, biplab kumar deb cabinet
Location: India, Tripura, Agartala


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

CM Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive

: Officials leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)

'Shivling' found at Gyanvapi, claims petitioner; Court orders sealing of area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba at the sacred Maya Devi Temple, Lumbini. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi lays foundation of Buddhist Cultural Centre in Lumbini

Hidden cameras have been installed at nine places that have been identified as suicide points. (DC)

Cops save 117 from suicide since January



