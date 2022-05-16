Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2022 Telangana: Big proje ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Big projects yield no cash, hits state plans

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 16, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 1:19 am IST
Mission Bhagiratha and the Kaleshwaram project account for a major chunk of bank guarantees given by the state government for raising loans
The state government created the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Ltd to raise funds for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation Ltd to raise funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Telangana State Water Resources Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to fund other irrigation projects. (Photo: DC)
 The state government created the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Ltd to raise funds for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation Ltd to raise funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Telangana State Water Resources Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to fund other irrigation projects. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Mission Bhagiratha and the Kaleshwaram project
account for a major chunk of bank guarantees given by the state government for raising loans. These projects are not in a position to repay the debt as the government is not imposing user charges.

These bank guarantees have now become an obstacle for the government to auction bonds through the RBI.

 

The Centre wants to treat bank guarantees as part of state government debt, which the Telangana state government is strongly opposed to.

This has led to a situation whereupon the Centre is halting the state government’s bid to auction bonds in 2022-23.

The state government created the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Ltd to raise funds for the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation Ltd to raise funds for Mission Bhagiratha and Telangana State Water Resources Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd to fund other irrigation projects.

 

Official sources said that the government has spent Rs 70,000 crore on Kaleshwaram and Rs 40,000 crore on Mission Bhagiratha. Over 90 per cent of these funds were mobilised through bank guarantees.

The government’s contention was that both these projects would be able to repay the debt on their own once they become fully operational.

Water from both projects is supplied free to the users. It may be recalled that governments in the undivided Andhra Pradesh were imposing water cess on farmers which was scrapped by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government in 2014.

 

Mission Bhagiratha water is generating some revenue only in municipal corporations, municipalities and from industries.

Consequently, the state government is forced to repay the debts on behalf of the corporations.

These loans come under off-budget borrowings by the government, which stood at Rs 1,05,006 crore by the end of 2021-22 fiscal.

The government proposed to go in for another Rs 40,000 crore off-budget borrowings in the current fiscal taking the total to Rs 1,45,455 crore by the end of 2022-23. The Centre now wants to treat the overall off-budget borrowings as part of state government debt and allow auction of bonds in the open market to raise fresh loans in 2022-23 only for the remaining portion of its eligibility as under the FRBM Act, which makes it clear that state’s debt burden should not exceed 25 per cent of its GSDP.

 

The state government's total debt burden, including budget and off-budget borrowings by the end of 2022-23, will increase to Rs 4,75,44 crore, of which Rs 3,44,792 crore are budget borrowings and Rs 1,45,456 crore are off-budget borrowings.

The government has proposed to raise Rs 59,672 crore through auction of bonds this fiscal, which has been halted by the RBI.

...
Tags: mission bhagiratha, kaleshwaram project
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

In March it moved the salary accounts to Union Bank of India. As a consequence, most employees’ accounts in SBI are showing ‘insufficient funds’. As it has not been able to deduct the monthly loan repayment amounts, the SBI has issued notices to its account holders from TSRTC. — DC file image

TSRTC employees get loan settlement notices from SBI

TRS president and Chief Minsiter K. Chandrasekhar Rao — Twitter

TRS raising 1 lakh social media warriors to improve its image among public

The principal Opposition, Telugu Desam, started a counter programme in the name of Baaduday Baadudu under which party chief Chandrababu Naidu (in picture) is holding rallies and public meetings, highlighting the “failures” of the YSRC government. — DC file image

House-to-house visit raises hope for increase in positive votes to YSRC

The employees performed Palabhishekam to the portraits of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh at the Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada on Sunday. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

CPS employees to conduct millennium march demanding its cancellation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Manik Saha sworn in as Tripura chief minister

Manik Saha takes oath as chief minister of Tripura (ANI)

Survey underway at Gyanvapi Masjid complex for second day

Plaintiffs, defendents, advocates and security personnel leave after a videographic survey at Gyanvapi Masjid complex, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mundka fire tragedy: 8 dead indentified, many charred beyond recognition

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

84 workers at 42 airports found drunk on duty between Jan 2021-Mar 2022: DGCA

Mumbai airport (PTI fle image)

Videography survey resumes at Gyanvapi mosque

Security personnel stand guard as officials move towards Gyanvapi Masjid complex, to resume a videographic survey, in Varanasi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->