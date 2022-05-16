Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2022 Relief from tomorrow ...
Relief from tomorrow, no heatwave for next four days in Delhi: IMD

ANI
Published May 16, 2022, 3:44 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2022, 3:44 pm IST
Calling the temperature in March 'unusual' this year, scientists say that the month recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years
A woman covers her face with her hand to avoid the scorching heat on a hot summer day in New Delhi, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (PTI)
New Delhi: Indian Meteorological Department Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Monday said that the heatwave prevailing in the national capital and other north Indian states will abate from tomorrow for the next four days.

Speaking to ANI, Jenamani said, "Yesterday's heatwave was the most severe. The peak is over. Today we are having a trend of 3 to 4 degrees fall over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh."

 

"In Delhi, Safdarjung may record a max temperature of 43 degrees Celsius. As the western disturbance further comes, the heatwave will be abated by tomorrow over a large area," he added.

Calling the temperature in March "unusual" this year, the scientist said that the month recorded the highest all-India temperature in 122 years.

"In April, the 3rd-highest temperature was recorded but NW India continues to be the warmest in 122 years. In May, the first 10 days were good. So, I don't think it'll be very unusual this month," he said.

 

The scientist, however, predicted, "If the climate record of Safdarjung-Palam is seen, the highest temperature recorded in May is more than 48 degrees Celsius and the highest in Safdarjung is 47.2 degrees Celsius. So, I don't think anything extreme has come."

"Up to the next 4 days from May 17 onwards, there will be no heatwave over any area. UP to May 11, there was no significant heatwave except in West Rajasthan. This was mainly because of Asani Cyclone that the heatwave was suppressed, but from 12th onwards, it intensified," he added.

 

Noting that May 13, 14, and 15 recorded a peak in the national capital, he said that a few stations in Delhi witnessed more than 45 degrees temperature also.
"We all know that on 13, 14, and 15 Delhi was having a peak of more than 45 degrees temperature. One of the two stations of Delhi also recorded a max temperature of 49 degrees like Najafgarh and Mungeshpur. They are urban stations and can not be compared with other stations and records also," he said.
The scientist also informed the Monsoon has arrived in Andaman sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal today.

 

"We have given Kerala predictions. It will be around 27 May. So, as per the progress, it is all monitoring. The very significantly east coast is not having any high temperatures," he said.

...
