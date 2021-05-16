Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2021 Surge in black fungu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Surge in black fungus cases baffles Hyderabad doctors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published May 16, 2021, 4:07 am IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 9:00 am IST
In an unforeseen development, there have been 50 to 150 cases in the last two months
Severe cases where the fungus has invaded from nose to eyes and brain are being reported in multi-speciality hospitals. — AFP
 Severe cases where the fungus has invaded from nose to eyes and brain are being reported in multi-speciality hospitals. — AFP

Hyderabad: Specialist doctors at the ENT and eye hospitals – both private and government – in the city are baffled by the growing number of black fungus cases by each passing day. Two to five cases of

black fungus or mucormycosis per day are reported in these hospitals for the last one week.

 

ENT centres have witnessed a surge in the cases as the nose is affected after the infection. There have been 50 to 150 cases in the last two months.

Severe cases where the fungus has invaded from nose to eyes and brain are being reported in multi-speciality hospitals. Specialists of ENT, eye and neurosurgeons are perplexed as they have not seen such high incidence of mucormycosis in their medical practice.

In normal situations, ENT surgeons see five to 10 cases in a year. But from March 2021, they have been witnessing an unexpected surge of cases. ENT surgeons are the first point of contact for the patient as there is pain and bleeding from the nose. Sinusitis is the first indication in Covid-19 recovered patients that there is an invasive fungal infection stemming in their body.

 

From the nose, the fungus spreads behind the eyeball and if not treated, will affect the brain. Mucormycosis disease presentation and treatment is divided into five stages where stage 1 is nose, stage 2 is jawbone, stage 3 is eyes, stage 4 is brain and stage 5 is lungs.

Dr Manish Gupta of the Government ENT Hospital told Deccan Chronicle: "Those who are coming early with infection in nose and eyes can be salvaged but those in the brain require high end intervention to survive."

Private ENT clinics where patients are first approaching say that they had to send more than 100 patients to multi-speciality hospitals as the fungus had invaded their brains. These stage 4 patients require a team of neurosurgeons, eye and ENT specialists to attend to them.

 

Dr K.R. Meghanadh, chief ENT surgeon and director at MAA ENT Hospitals, explained, "Patients who have recovered from Covid-19 must be alert for pain in the nose, bleeding from the nose or sinusitis as that is the first sign of the disease. This disease is affecting those who were given steroids and also those who were not given steroids.”

“It is a myth that only those who were given steroids are infected with black fungus. We have 30 patients who were not given steroids but are suffering from black fungus. The youngest patient with us is a three-year-old child whose one eye is infected," Dr Meghanadh said.

 

The reason for this category suffering from black fungus is that the cell immunity is compromised by Covid-19. Due to this reason, during invasion of fungus from air to nose, the immune system is not able to identify it, say experts.

“The biggest problem now is shortage of medicines. We want the state government to procure medicines and supply them directly to us. In stage 4 and stage 5 of mucormycosis invading the brain and lungs, patients are not surviving as the invasion is complete,” said doctors at a private hospital.

...
Tags: black fungus cases surge hyderabad, mucormycosis, nose infected due to black fungus, infection in nose eyes can be salvaged, extremely dangerous situation is when brain gets affected
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Locals tie ropes around temporary embankment during rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka CM orders shifting of people from low-lying areas

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Delhi by another week

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Photo: File/PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP

Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm: IMD

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies; to reach Gujarat coast by May 18, IMD says

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. As per IMD, cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. (PTI Photo)

Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks: Government panel

A health worker prepares to inoculate a person with the second dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

States blame Centre for shortage of vaccine

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage on Tuesday, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.— PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham