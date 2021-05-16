Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2021 India records 3.11 l ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 3.11 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

PTI
Published May 16, 2021, 10:58 am IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 10:58 am IST
The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 per cent of the total infections
A medic takes a swab sample for COVID-19 testing during the second wave of coronavirus epidemic in India, in Ranchi, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 A medic takes a swab sample for COVID-19 testing during the second wave of coronavirus epidemic in India, in Ranchi, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 3.11 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,46,84,077, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 3,11,170 new cases were reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 2,70,284 with 4,077 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The active cases have reduced to 36,18,458 comprising 14.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 84.25 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,07,95,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

According to the ICMR, 31,48,50,143 samples have been tested up to May 15 with 18,32,950 samples being tested on Saturday.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


