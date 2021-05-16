Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2021 Heavy rains lash Ker ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains lash Kerala; water level rises in many dams

PTI
Published May 16, 2021, 1:32 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 1:48 pm IST
According to the state government, at least nine districts have been severely affected by the sea incursion
Banana plantation destroyed due to strong winds and rainfall owing to Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Alappuzha, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (PTI)
 Banana plantation destroyed due to strong winds and rainfall owing to Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Alappuzha, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (PTI)

Kochi: The water level in many dams across Kerala showed a rising trend on Sunday even as cyclone Tauktae moved away from the state's coast after wreaking havoc.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts --a warning indicating heavy to very heavy rain-- on Sunday in three districts, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram.

 

The catchment areas of many dams in the central Kerala districts have reported heavy rains, prompting the authorities to sound alert warnings before upping their shutters.

The Thrissur district administration said spillway shutters of the Peringalkuthu dam will be opened if the water level crosses the permitted limit of 419.41 metres.

In a statement, the administration has urged the people living on the banks of Chalakudy river to be cautious.

Shutters of Malankara dam in Idukki district will be opened on Sunday, as the water level has increased, the district authorities said.

 

The administration has directed those people living on the banks of Thodupuzha river, Muvattupuzha river and their tributaries to be cautious.

In the coastal areas, high tidal waves continued to wreak havoc.

Hundreds of families living in coastal areas and low lying areas of the state have been shifted to relief camps.

Indian Navy on Sunday deployed its diving and quick reaction teams in the coastal village of Chellanam in Ernakulam district, which was heavily hit by tidal waves.

The teams, braving harsh weather conditions, undertook rescue and rehabilitation of people who got trapped in houses.

 

They were shifted to a relief camp at St Mary's High School in Chellanam, a Navy official has said.

Besides Chellanam in Ernakulam district, rough sea and high tidal waves had wreaked havoc in Kaipamangalam, Chavakkad and Kodungallur in Thrissur, Pallithura in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrikkannapuzha in Alappuzha and Beypore and Koyilandy in Kozhikode districts.

Hundreds of houses were damaged in coastal belts across the state as sea water seeped in following high waves.

According to the state government, at least nine districts have been severely affected by the sea incursion.

 

A large number of people were shifted to relief camps in various districts, arranged in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

...
Tags: cyclone tauktae, heavy rains, imd alert, water level in kerala dams rising, sea incursion, coastal areas of kerala
Location: India, Kerala


