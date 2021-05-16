Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2021 COVID-19 special off ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 special officer dies for want of timely care

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2021, 6:47 am IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 8:13 am IST
His death was tragic as first he could not get admission at govt super specialty hospital for Covid treatment
He had to be carried by his son-in-law to the second floor where the ICU was located and he passed away there. — PTI
 He had to be carried by his son-in-law to the second floor where the ICU was located and he passed away there. — PTI

ANANTAPUR: Death of AP Minor Irrigation Project (APMIP) district project director M. Subbarayudu for want of timely treatment for Covid-19 has again exposed the serious situation in the district. Shockingly, the official who was also a Covid special officer could not get a stretcher for himself to shift to the second floor at the government super specialty hospital. His brother-in-law carried him on his hands while his son carried the oxygen cylinder. They resorted to this desperate act after waiting for 10 minutes in vain for the staff to provide a stretcher even as the patient’s oxygen levels fell to 60.

It is learnt that Subbarayudu tested positive on Friday. He already had a nephrology-related issue. He was rushed to a private hospital at Aravinda Nagar in Anantapur, as his condition turned critical with respiratory problems. As there was no ventilator facility at the private hospital, the doctors recommended shifting him to another private hospital. Later, the patient was shifted to the government hospital.

 

At the hospital, treatment was delayed because of non-availability of beds in the emergency ward. On receipt of news, Anantapur MP T. Rangaiah and Collector Gandham Chandrudu directed the hospital authorities to immediately provide a ventilator to the patient, but there was no stretcher to take him to the second floor where it was located.

The son and the son-in-law of the patient could not wait anymore as the staff kept wasting time in fetching a stretcher. Then, the latter carried him, climbing up the stairs, while the former followed with the cylinder. As the MP and the Collector intervened, the patient was shifted to the ICU where he breathed his last. The district officers association expressed condolences to the family members of the deceased.

 

...
Tags: district project director of ap rrigation minor projects covid death, no bed no stretcher at anantapur government hospital, minor irrigation officer shifted to private hospital, minor irrigation project director dies of covid, covid-19 special officer dies due to covid anantapur
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

Locals tie ropes around temporary embankment during rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka CM orders shifting of people from low-lying areas

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Delhi by another week

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Photo: File/PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No bail for Navlakha, house arrest is an option: Supreme Court

Mr Navlakha and the other activists are accused of allegedly making inflammatory speeches and issuing provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meeting in Pune on December 31, 2017 that led to violence at Bhima Koregaon the next day. — AP

Cyclone Tauktae to intensify into very severe storm: IMD

The weather condition has intensified into a deep depression. It is very likely to further intensify into cyclonic storm Tauktae by Saturday morning. (Image: Twitter @Indiametdept)

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies; to reach Gujarat coast by May 18, IMD says

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. As per IMD, cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by Saturday night. (PTI Photo)

Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks: Government panel

A health worker prepares to inoculate a person with the second dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

States blame Centre for shortage of vaccine

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over vaccine shortage on Tuesday, saying the Centre should share the vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country.— PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham