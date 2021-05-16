Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2021 COVID-19 lockdown ex ...
Nation, Current Affairs

COVID-19 lockdown extended in Delhi by another week

PTI
Published May 16, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 12:33 pm IST
The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media virtually, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown by one more week in the national capital to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 has been extended for the fourth time till May 24 morning. It was scheduled to end at 5 am tomorrow.

 

The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days.

The chief minister said the lockdown is being extended as the gains made so far in combating the coronavirus cannot be lost due to relaxations now.

...
Tags: delhi lockdown extended, delhi cm, arvind kejriwal, delhi covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Locals tie ropes around temporary embankment during rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka CM orders shifting of people from low-lying areas

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Photo: File/PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka CM takes stock of situation

Locals tie ropes around temporary embankment during rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Petrol, diesel price hiked again; petrol price nears Rs 99 in Mumbai

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. (Photo: File/PTI)

No Covid test, Spicejet pilots spend 21 hours in jet at Zagreb

SpiceJet had approached the DGCA for permission since the rest for the pilots was not in a suitable environment as mandated by India’s Civil Aviation Regulations (CAR). (Representational Photo: PTI)

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19

Satav on April 22 said he had tested COVID-19 positive. (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD

Rough sea weather conditions due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham