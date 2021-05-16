Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2021 200 oxygen concentra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

200 oxygen concentrators arrive in Hyderabad from China

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 16, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2021, 11:35 pm IST
KTR thanked the Central government for increasing the supply of oxygen, remdesivir injections and vaccines to the state
Rama Rao also thanked Indigo Airlines for transporting the concentrators and called on corporates to step up and contribute to the battle against Coronavirus. (Representational Image/PTI)
Hyderabad: The Telangana government was taking every step required and possible to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, minister K.T. Rama Rao said here on Sunday. He thanked the Central government for increasing the supply of oxygen, remdesivir injections and vaccines to the state that would help further in treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Rama Rao was speaking at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad after receiving 200 oxygen concentrators donated to the state by Greenko, a renewable energy company. The concentrators arrived on a special flight from China and were handed over to the government in the presence of Rama Rao, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

 

He said the state was ensuring continuous oxygen supply to avoid any deaths due to the oxygen supply crisis. Led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the state government was working with complete coordination with medical institutions, he added.

Rama Rao also thanked Indigo Airlines for transporting the concentrators and called on corporates to step up and contribute to the battle against Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Somesh Kumar said 200 oxygen concentrators would help provide 2 metric tonnes of oxygen.

 

Tags: kt rama rao, rajiv gandhi international airport, oxygen concentrators, greenko
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


