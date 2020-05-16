53rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

85,790

786

Recovered

30,258

651

Deaths

2,753

8

Maharashtra2900065641068 Tamil Nadu10108259971 Gujarat99324035606 Delhi88953518123 Rajasthan47472729125 Madhya Pradesh45952283239 Uttar Pradesh4057216595 West Bengal2461829225 Andhra Pradesh2307125248 Punjab193230532 Telangana145495934 Karnataka105648036 Bihar10334537 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 16 May 2020 Uttar Pradesh: 24 la ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh: 24 labourers killed after their truck collides with another truck

ANI
Published May 16, 2020, 8:51 am IST
Updated May 16, 2020, 8:51 am IST
According to the official, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am.
Uttar Pradesh at the accident spot. (ANI)
 Uttar Pradesh at the accident spot. (ANI)

Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): As many as 24 labourers were killed and several injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya on Saturday morning.

According to the official, the incident occurred at around 3.30 am. All the labourers were mostly from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

 

Speaking to ANI, Archana Srivastava Chief Medical Officer, Auraiya said that 15 people have been referred to Saifai PGI.

"24 people were brought dead, 22 have been admitted and 15 who were critically injured have been referred to Saifai PGI. They were going to Bihar and Jharkhand from Rajasthan," Archana told ANI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Commissioner and Inspector General Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told ANI.

"Chief Minister has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," Awasthi added.

...
Tags: coronavirus in uttar pradesh, cm yogi adityanath, indian migrants, coronavirus lockdown, migrant crisis
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Migrant workers from UP state sit stuffed inside a goods truck on the outskirts of Hyderabad hoping to be driven to their villages in UP. (AP)

Despite Shramik trains, migrant labourers prefer tempos, trucks to return home

Representational image. (PTI)

In post-Covid-19 world, Aarogya Setu app will be your passport to enter airports

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House. (AP)

Coronavirus crisis: Donald Trump says US will donate ventilators to India

Representational image. (AFP)

Coronavirus havoc continues in India as total cases inch towards 86K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In post-Covid-19 world, Aarogya Setu app will be your passport to enter airports

Representational image. (PTI)

Coronavirus crisis: Donald Trump says US will donate ventilators to India

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House. (AP)

Appraise us about quarantine facilities for doctors: Supreme Court to Centre

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Coronavirus havoc continues in India as total cases inch towards 86K

Representational image. (AFP)

Coronavirus cases stand at 81,970; 2649 people dead across India

Migrants who were stranded in Chennai walk along a road towards their native place in Srikakulam. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham