Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust hideout, nab 5 militant associates
Nation, Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces bust hideout, nab 5 militant associates

PTI
Published May 16, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Updated May 16, 2020, 1:46 pm IST
Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the hideout.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

Srinagar: Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout and arrested five militant associates in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A militant hideout in Arizal area of the central Kashmir district was busted by the security personnel, a police official said.

 

He said five militant associates identified as Zahoor Wani, Younis Mir, Aslam Sheikh, Parvaiz Sheikh and Rehman Lone were arrested.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the hideout, the official said, adding a case has been registered.

...
Tags: encounter in jammu and kashmir, kashmir valley, militancy in kashmir, budgam
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


