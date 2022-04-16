Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2022 Paddy trucks stopped ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Paddy trucks stopped at AP-Telangana border

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2022, 8:35 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2022, 2:05 pm IST
The police asked the truck drivers to go back as they have no permission to transport paddy to Telangana from other states
The government has set up at least 51 checkpoints along the inter-state border to prevent the illegal transport of paddy by some people who aim to profit from the state government’s paddy procurement. — Representational image/AFP
 The government has set up at least 51 checkpoints along the inter-state border to prevent the illegal transport of paddy by some people who aim to profit from the state government’s paddy procurement. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: Hundreds of trucks carrying paddy from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana have been intercepted by police at check posts across the state after the state government agreed to procure paddy at a minimum support price of
Rs 1,960 tonne.

The police asked the truck drivers to go back as they have no permission to transport paddy to Telangana from other states.

 

They also warned the truck drivers that they would not hesitate to register cases against the truck owners and drivers for transporting paddy illegally.

The government has set up at least 51 checkpoints along the inter-state border to prevent the illegal transport of paddy by some people who aim to profit from the state government’s paddy procurement. 

...
Tags: paddy trucks telangana borders, paddy procurement telangana, paddy msp rs 1960 tonne telangana msp
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

Kamareddy deaths: Bandi Sanjay demands action against TRS minister and leaders

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo at the counting centre during Ballygunge Assembly by-polls result day in Kolkata, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI)

Bengal by-polls: Clean sweep in sight for TMC in Asansol, Ballygunge

AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore — Twitter

TS Congress membership drive records 40 lakh enrolments



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MP bulldozes properties of stone-pelters on Ramanavami

Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)

Shehbaz Sharif may work for better ties with India

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif. (AFP)

India, US natural partners: PM Modi

US President Joe Biden interacts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US virtual summit, at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries are also seen. (PTI Photo)

UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month end

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (AFP)

INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2

Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->