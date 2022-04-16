Paddy trucks stopped at AP-Telangana border

The government has set up at least 51 checkpoints along the inter-state border to prevent the illegal transport of paddy by some people who aim to profit from the state government’s paddy procurement. — Representational image/AFP

Hyderabad: Hundreds of trucks carrying paddy from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana have been intercepted by police at check posts across the state after the state government agreed to procure paddy at a minimum support price of

Rs 1,960 tonne.

The police asked the truck drivers to go back as they have no permission to transport paddy to Telangana from other states.

They also warned the truck drivers that they would not hesitate to register cases against the truck owners and drivers for transporting paddy illegally.

The government has set up at least 51 checkpoints along the inter-state border to prevent the illegal transport of paddy by some people who aim to profit from the state government’s paddy procurement.