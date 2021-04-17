ICSE, ISC exams for Class 10 and 12 postponed till June

Exams for Class 12 will be conducted at a later date, candidates appearing for Class 10 examinations will be given options to either write the offline examinations with Class 12 students, or not to write the offline exams at all. — Representational image/PTI

Hyderabad: The Indian School Certificate Examination (ICSE) board announced on Friday that it would postpone the impending exams for Class 10 and 12 in view of the surging COVID-19 cases, two days after the announcement made by the CBSE.

The board said that it would take a decision on the conduct of examinations in June first week, after closely monitoring and reviewing the COVID situation. They added that exams for Class 12 will be conducted at a later date, candidates appearing for Class 10 examinations will be given options to either write the offline examinations with Class 12 students, or not to write the offline exams at all.

In case of students opting for the second option, the board said that they would develop a fair and unbiased criterion while preparing the results of such candidates.

As per the now-scrapped schedule, the ICSE and ISC examinations for 2021 were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 18.