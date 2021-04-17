Science 16 Apr 2021 Conjunctivitis could ...
Science

Conjunctivitis could be a symptom for Covid

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Apr 17, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Conjunctivitis is being viewed as a symptom of Covid-19 that is spread by new mutated strains of the Coronavirus
Cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 to 30-50 per cent in the last quarter of 2019. — Representational image
 Cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 to 30-50 per cent in the last quarter of 2019. — Representational image

HYDERABAD: Conjunctivitis, or pink eye, usually a seasonal eye condition that occurs every year, has now become a possible symptom of Covid-19, a senior eye specialist has said.

According to Dr Sridhar, a consultant ophthalmologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, people should watch out for conjunctivitis as it is being viewed as a symptom of Covid-19 that is spread by new mutated strains of the Coronavirus.

 

Any sign of redness in the eyes should be taken seriously, and it would be best to isolate oneself till a medical practitioner has a look, and people should also avoid touching their eyes, he said.

Meanwhile, ophthalmologists have noticed an increased number of cases of people with worsening glaucoma and cataracts this year when compared to last year when many patients missed regular checkups in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last quarter of 2019, less than 10 per cent of all cataract patients were suffering from advanced cataract, but this number jumped to 50 per cent in the last quarter of 2020. Cases of dry eyes due to digital eye strain similarly jumped from 10 to 30-50 per cent over the same period.

 

Eye care specialists have also reported complications in previous corneal transplant patients such as rejection of cornea and high eye pressure, while people with diabetes ignored their eye check-ups, leading to severe complications in their retina, according to Dr Gaurav Arora.

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: conjunctivitis possible symptom of covid, conjunctivitis symptom of mutated virus, conjunctivitis people should get isolated, cataract cases increasing this year, eye check-up missed last year due to pandemic, dry eyes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Science

With all three variants of concern in India having come from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, doctors are not sure which variant they are dealing with. (Representational Photo: AFP)

No change in disease pattern due to Covid double mutation, say doctors

The new battery has been developed by Electrochemical Energy Storage (EES) Lab of IIT-Hyderabad under supervision of Dr Surendra Kumar Martha, associate professor in the department of chemistry. — Representational image

IIT – Hyderabad develops low-cost power battery

Supermoons have become popular over the last few decades. — Representational image/AP

Celestial spectacle enthuses many; moon shines brighter

A staff member of the Rajawadi Hospital holds a vial of Covishield, AstraZeneca's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine made by India's Serum Institute, in Mumbai. (PTI)

DCGI extends shelf life of Covishield from 6 to 9 months



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

New double mutant variant of Covid-19 found, says Centre

The ministry however stressed that no sufficient link has been established between the recent surge of Covid-19 cases in India and the new Indian variant with E484Q and L452R mutations. (Representational Photo: AFP)

NASA releases Mars landing video: 'Stuff of our dreams'

This combination of images from video made available by NASA shows steps in the descent of the Mars Perseverance rover as it approaches the surface of the planet on February 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)

Russia’s Sputnik V arrives, officials claim 92% effective

Sputnik V vaccine

Want to stay away from coronavirus? Wear N95 mask, suggest Indian researchers

Traffic policemen try the N-95 mask distributed by Chennai police commissioner A.K. Viswanathan.

Impact of Covid-vulnerable animals on humans causes worry

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS) as far back as in August last year, reported that 410 unique vertebrate species were identified as having ACE2 receptors. (Representational Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham