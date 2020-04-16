Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2020 Waqf boards told to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Waqf boards told to implement strict social distancing during Ramzan

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 3:39 pm IST
More than seven lakh registered mosques, eidgahs, imambadas, dargahs and other religious, social institutions come under state waqf boards
Members of the Muslim community offer prayers outside a closed mosque during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI photo
 Members of the Muslim community offer prayers outside a closed mosque during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI photo

New Delhi: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday directed state waqf boards to ensure strict implementation of lockdown and social distancing guidelines during the holy month of Ramzan starting next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At a meeting via video conferencing, Naqvi asked the state waqf boards' officials to create awareness among people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals like "iftar (breaking of fast)" during Ramzan, which begins on April 24 or 25, staying inside their homes.

 

More than seven lakh registered mosques, eidgahs, imambadas, dargahs and other religious and social institutions come under state waqf boards across the country. The Central Waqf Council is the regulatory body of state waqf boards in India.

"We should cooperate with health workers, security forces, administrative officers, sanitation workers. They are working for our safety and well-being even putting their own lives at risk in this coronavirus pandemic," Naqvi said.

"We should also demolish rumours and misinformation being spread about quarantine and isolation centres by creating awareness among people that such centres are only meant to protect people, their families and the society from the pandemic," the minister said.

Naqvi told all the state waqf boards and religious and social organisations that everyone should remain cautious of any type of fake news and conspiracies aimed at creating misinformation. 

"Authorities have been working for safety and well-being of all citizens of the country without any discrimination. Such type of rumours and conspiracies are a nefarious design to weaken the fight against coronavirus," he said.

"We should work united to win this fight against corona by defeating any type of rumour, misinformation and conspiracy," the minister said.

Naqvi asked officials of all the state waqf boards to play an active and effective role in ensuring that people follow the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, state governments and the Central Waqf Council while fulfilling religious responsibilities during Ramzan.

In view of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, all religious and social activities and mass gatherings in all the temples, gurdwaras, churches and other religious and social places of the country have been stopped, he said. 

Similarly, any mass gatherings in mosques and other Muslim religious places of the country has also been stopped, Naqvi said.

He said that due to the COVID-19 threat, religious leaders as well as religious and social organisations from all regions of the country, have appealed to people to offer prayers and perform all other religious rituals staying inside their homes during Ramzan. 

Most of the Muslim nations of the world have also banned mass gatherings at mosques and other religious places during the holy month, he pointed out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in cooperation with all the state governments, has been working effectively for the safety and well-being of the people, he said.

The cooperation of the people has brought great relief to India in the war against COVID-19 Naqvi said, adding that several challenges are still there before the country. 

"We can defeat these challenges of the coronavirus pandemic by following all the guidelines of the central and state governments strictly," he asserted.

Chairman and senior officials from state waqf boards such as Uttar Pradesh (Shia & Sunni), Andhra Pradesh, Bihar (Shia & Sunni), Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Assam, Manipur, among others participated in the meeting.

State waqf boards from Rajasthan, Telangana, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttarakhand also participated.

...
Tags: social distancing, ramzan, ramzan during coronavirus, social distancing in ramzan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Social workers distribute food packets among the needy during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Kochi. (PTI)

Cancer centres across Kerala to prevent patients' travel

mMgrant labourers stuck in the city during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, gather to demand transportation to go back to their homes, in Surat. (AFP)

Karnataka stares at Mumbai-like migrant labour situation

Indian municipal workers disinfect an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus . (AP)

Karnataka issues advisory for celebrating Ramzan

Medics during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur. PTI photo

Lockdown cannot defeat virus, testing is biggest weapon: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown cannot defeat virus, testing is biggest weapon: Rahul Gandhi

Medics during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur. PTI photo

Dharavi covid numbers surge, 71 virus cases so far

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra, Delhi and TN lead in covid cases

A civic worker sprays disinfectant inside an ambulance after transporting a COVID19 positive patient at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai. PTI photo

India's covid tally modest considering its huge population: Experts

A medic collects a swab sample of an elderly woman during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Health ministry identifies 170 corona hotspots in India

NDMC firefighters spray disinfectants on a street at Birla Mandir during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham