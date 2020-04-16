Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2020 Srikakulam, Vizianag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram unaffected by virus in AP

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2020, 11:43 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 1:04 pm IST
Guntur and Kurnool, with 122 and 113 positive cases respectively, remain the major hotbeds of virus spread in the state
A Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectants on a road, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the nationwide lockdown, in Vijayawada. (PTI)
Amaravati: Nine new coronavirus positive cases were added overnight, taking the total in Andhra Pradesh to 534 on Thursday morning.

The number of active cases now stood at exactly 500 after 20 patients were discharged and another 14 have died, according to the latest government bulletin.

 

Three cases each were added in Kurnool, West Godavari and Krishna districts since 7 pm on Wednesday.

With 122, Guntur district tops the state chart while Kurnool is close behind with 113 cases.

With the most number of Tablighi Jamaat attendees and their contacts, these two districts are the major hotbeds of COVID-19 in the state.

Nine other districts have also been classified as hotspots while the remaining two-Srikakulam and Vizianagaram- are the only coronavirus-free districts in AP so far.

...
Tags: guntur, kurnool, srikakulam, vizianagaram, coronavirus, covid-19, ap update, latest, death toll
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


