Hyderabad named among 8 red zone districts in Telangana

The normally busy streets around Hyderabad's iconic monument have all been deserted due to the coronavirus outbreak. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: The central government on Wednesday designated Hyderabad, along with Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Recddy, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Nirmal as Red Zone Districts because of a large outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in these districts. Nalgonda in the state has been declared a ‘Red Zone Hotspot Cluster’ district.

Several other districts in Telangana, with Covid-19 cases but no non-hotspot areas, have been included in the Orange Zone districts list. These are Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Jagityal, Janagaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Kumrumbheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Rajanna-Siricilla and Siddipet.

The Centre said that any Red Zone District can be moved to Orange Zone if there are no new Covid-19 cases for 14 days. If no further cases arise in the subsequent 14 days, that is a total of 28 days from Wednesday (April 15), when a nation-wide district zoning methodology was announced, then such a district can be moved to Green Zone (non-infected districts) category.