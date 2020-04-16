Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2020 Hyderabad named amon ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad named among 8 red zone districts in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 16, 2020, 9:09 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 9:09 am IST
A Red Zone District can be moved to Orange Zone if there are no new cases for 14 days
The normally busy streets around Hyderabad's iconic monument have all been deserted due to the coronavirus outbreak. (DC Photo)
Hyderabad: The central government on Wednesday designated Hyderabad, along with Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Recddy, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Nirmal as Red Zone Districts because of a large outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in these districts. Nalgonda in the state has been declared a ‘Red Zone Hotspot Cluster’ district.

Several other districts in Telangana, with Covid-19 cases but no non-hotspot areas, have been included in the Orange Zone districts list. These are Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Jagityal, Janagaon, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Kumrumbheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Rajanna-Siricilla and Siddipet.

 

The Centre said that any Red Zone District can be moved to Orange Zone if there are no new Covid-19 cases for 14 days. If no further cases arise in the subsequent 14 days, that is a total of 28 days from Wednesday (April 15), when a nation-wide district zoning methodology was announced, then such a district can be moved to Green Zone (non-infected districts) category.

Tags: red zone, orange zone, telangana, covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


