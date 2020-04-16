Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2020 Court slams Telangan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Court slams Telangana police for not acting against those who attacked doctor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Apr 16, 2020, 10:07 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 10:07 am IST
The court directed to submit details of all cases where medics were attacked by Covid patients and the subsequent action taken by the police
The court also inquired regarding the security measures provided to such doctors and medical teams deputed at various hospitals in Telangana State. (Photo: B Satish)
 The court also inquired regarding the security measures provided to such doctors and medical teams deputed at various hospitals in Telangana State. (Photo: B Satish)

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court found fault with the Telangana Police for not taking any action against persons who attacked a doctor and medical team deputed to treat Covid-19 patients.

While referring to the incident at Osmania General Hospital, where doctors were beaten up by a Covid-19 patient and his attendants after a doctor stopped the patient from venturing into a non-Covid ward, the bench observed:  "Why didn't the police arrest the culprits then and there? The police ought to have initiated the harshest action against persons who hurt medical teams deputed to extend medical aid to Covid-19 patients. If police abstain from taking stringent action against persons who resort to such crimes, then the general public that throngs various hospitals for treatment for Covid-19 during this global emergency will presume that they too can enter into a scuffle with the medical teams in hospitals and go scot-free without any punishment.”

 

The bench also opined that non-action on the part of the police will demoralise the entire medical fraternity deputed to extend medical treatment to Covid-19 patients and that “at this juncture, the state cannot afford this to happen."

The Telangana government informed the bench, comprising chief justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and justice T Amarnath Goud, that a case has been registered against the accused. However, no action has been initiated against them so far.

The court directed the home secretary and DGP to furnish details of all incidents and cases in the state where medical teams were put to hardships by attendants of Covid-19 patients, and the subsequent action taken by the police on such occasions.

The court also inquired regarding the security measures provided to such doctors and medical teams deputed at various hospitals in Telangana State and ordered to submit the details by April 20.

The court had converted a complaint filed by Kailasnat, a resident of Hyderabad, regarding attacks on doctors and medical staff into a public interest litigation (PIL).

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's report and figures about the distribution of rice and money to migrant workers.

After perusing the report submitted by the chief secretary on a bunch of PILs on Covid-19, the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan called it “vague".

Letters by various lawyers highlighting the issues at government provided shelter homes and the sufferings of migrant workers were also converted as PILs.

The petitioners pleaded for minimum basic needs such as food, shelter, and medicines. The petitioners asked for migrant workers housed in various shelter homes in Telangana to be shifted to their native places at government cost and to test all persons housed in shelter homes to curtail the spread of the virus.

The bench asked for details of the number of shelter homes created, medical aid extended to the inmates, including children, and more particularly the aged, who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Expressing concern over the matter, the Chief Justice said, “I am worried about the aged because they are the hardest hit. This is a cause of worry and great concern. We do not have many persons housed in shelter homes being subjected to thermal screening.”

The Court directed the government to ensure that the Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine, should appear in person before it to explain how many tests have been conducted in the 266 red zone areas within the state and how many positive cases had been found and to submit exact figures of testing kits available.

A better and detailed report is expected to be submitted by the chief secretary by April 20.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Dharavi covid numbers surge, 71 virus cases so far

Bengaluru police and health officials garding Tippu Nagar on Mysore road where a senior citizen passed away with Corona positive during Covid-19 national lockdown. (Photo Satish.B)

32 municipal wards in Bengaluru declared corona hotspots

Ridhi, a class 6th student, collected money from various sources including crowdfunding platforms, to support the people reeling from poverty during these tough times. (ANI)

Hyderabad girl donates savings to raise money for poor hit by coronavirus lockdown

Meanwhile, the state government has extended the quarantine period to 28 days considering the possibility for many asymptomatic persons under quarantine could be infected. (Photo: B Satish)

Delayed corona positive cases in Kerala worries health authorities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maharashtra, Delhi and TN lead in covid cases

A civic worker sprays disinfectant inside an ambulance after transporting a COVID19 positive patient at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai. PTI photo

India's covid tally modest considering its huge population: Experts

A medic collects a swab sample of an elderly woman during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur. PTI photo

Health ministry identifies 170 corona hotspots in India

NDMC firefighters spray disinfectants on a street at Birla Mandir during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani isolates self after MLA he met tests corona +ve

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel patrol a street urging people to stay indoors amid a nationwide lockdown in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

Southwest monsoon to be normal this year says IMD forecasts

Monsoon will be normal this year. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham