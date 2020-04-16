Court slams Telangana police for not acting against those who attacked doctor

The court also inquired regarding the security measures provided to such doctors and medical teams deputed at various hospitals in Telangana State. (Photo: B Satish)

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court found fault with the Telangana Police for not taking any action against persons who attacked a doctor and medical team deputed to treat Covid-19 patients.

While referring to the incident at Osmania General Hospital, where doctors were beaten up by a Covid-19 patient and his attendants after a doctor stopped the patient from venturing into a non-Covid ward, the bench observed: "Why didn't the police arrest the culprits then and there? The police ought to have initiated the harshest action against persons who hurt medical teams deputed to extend medical aid to Covid-19 patients. If police abstain from taking stringent action against persons who resort to such crimes, then the general public that throngs various hospitals for treatment for Covid-19 during this global emergency will presume that they too can enter into a scuffle with the medical teams in hospitals and go scot-free without any punishment.”

The bench also opined that non-action on the part of the police will demoralise the entire medical fraternity deputed to extend medical treatment to Covid-19 patients and that “at this juncture, the state cannot afford this to happen."

The Telangana government informed the bench, comprising chief justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and justice T Amarnath Goud, that a case has been registered against the accused. However, no action has been initiated against them so far.

The court directed the home secretary and DGP to furnish details of all incidents and cases in the state where medical teams were put to hardships by attendants of Covid-19 patients, and the subsequent action taken by the police on such occasions.

The court also inquired regarding the security measures provided to such doctors and medical teams deputed at various hospitals in Telangana State and ordered to submit the details by April 20.

The court had converted a complaint filed by Kailasnat, a resident of Hyderabad, regarding attacks on doctors and medical staff into a public interest litigation (PIL).

The court also expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's report and figures about the distribution of rice and money to migrant workers.

After perusing the report submitted by the chief secretary on a bunch of PILs on Covid-19, the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan called it “vague".

Letters by various lawyers highlighting the issues at government provided shelter homes and the sufferings of migrant workers were also converted as PILs.

The petitioners pleaded for minimum basic needs such as food, shelter, and medicines. The petitioners asked for migrant workers housed in various shelter homes in Telangana to be shifted to their native places at government cost and to test all persons housed in shelter homes to curtail the spread of the virus.

The bench asked for details of the number of shelter homes created, medical aid extended to the inmates, including children, and more particularly the aged, who are most vulnerable to Covid-19.

Expressing concern over the matter, the Chief Justice said, “I am worried about the aged because they are the hardest hit. This is a cause of worry and great concern. We do not have many persons housed in shelter homes being subjected to thermal screening.”

The Court directed the government to ensure that the Director of the Institute of Preventive Medicine, should appear in person before it to explain how many tests have been conducted in the 266 red zone areas within the state and how many positive cases had been found and to submit exact figures of testing kits available.

A better and detailed report is expected to be submitted by the chief secretary by April 20.