Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2020 Corona surge in Karn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona surge in Karnataka: 34 cases in one day, 17 from Belagavi alone

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHRE KARTHIK
Published Apr 16, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Highest number of new cases since March 8
A policeman chases away a man from a coronanvirus hot-spot in Tippu Nagar on Mysore road in Bengaluru. (DC Photo: Satish B)
 A policeman chases away a man from a coronanvirus hot-spot in Tippu Nagar on Mysore road in Bengaluru. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Bengaluru: A raft of 17 new coronavirus cases from Belagavi district sent Karnataka’s COVID-19 graph zooming up to 313 today, up 34 since the Wednesday evening’s bulletin.

Added to this, the capital city Bengaluru witnessed the death of a senior citizen due to the virus.

 

In addition to Belagavi’s 17, Vijayapura contributed seven to Thursday’s surge of cases. Five new cases were reported from Bengaluru, three from Mysuru and one each from Kalburgi and Gadag.

This was the highest ever spike in new cases since Karnataka recorded its first corona positive case on March 9.

The death of a senior citizen in Bengaluru, was Karnataka’s 13th corona virus fatality. He was a 66-year-old male patient who was referred to the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. He had been on ventilator support since April 10 and died on Wednesday.

Of the 17 cases from Belagavi, 12 were contacts of two patients who had been exposed to people with travel history to New Delhi. 

The remaining five cases from Belagavi are a puzzle to health officials as they had tested negative just a week back. All the five of them have travel history to New Delhi.

All the seven cases from Vijayapura were contacts of three corona positive cases. This lot includes a child of 18 monnths. They are now undergoing treatment at a designated Covid hospital at Vijayapura. 

The three Mysuru cases take the number in that region up to 61. All three are linked to the Jubilant pharma company at Nanjangudu, which accounted for a total of 50 of the 62 cases reported there. This lot of 50 includes a cluster of 27 employees of the company and 23  of their contacts (20 from Nanjangud and 30 from Mysuru).

The five cases from Bengaluru includes one with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), a 13-year-old boy who was in contact with a positive patient and health officials are tracing the source of infection of the remaining three cases. 

A 59-year-old woman from Gadag who was a contact of an 80 year old female who succumbed to the virus has tested positive on Thursday.

The case from Kalaburgi is a 23-year-old female, she was in contact with a positive patient. She is isolated at designated hospital and treated at Kalburgi.

...
Tags: karnataka coronavirus, belagavi, mysusu, jubilant
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Social workers distribute food packets among the needy during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Kochi. (PTI)

Cancer centres across Kerala to prevent patients' travel

mMgrant labourers stuck in the city during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, gather to demand transportation to go back to their homes, in Surat. (AFP)

Karnataka stares at Mumbai-like migrant labour situation

Indian municipal workers disinfect an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus . (AP)

Karnataka issues advisory for celebrating Ramzan

Medics during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur. PTI photo

Lockdown cannot defeat virus, testing is biggest weapon: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
 

Aakar Patel: What will the new economy look like post Covid-19 crash?

People thrown out of livelihoods sit down for a meal at a soup kitchen set up by the Delhi government at a temporary shelter in the Nizamuddin area. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

Waqyanavis: So cops looked the other way 'coz Tablighi Jamaat sends them free food?

Health workers sanitize the area near the Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat where Covid-19 positive persons spread the virus to other participants. (DC Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)
 

These COVID-19 trackers map the spread of infection by country, state and district

A screenshot of covindia.netlify.com shows a timelapse map of infections spreading through districts.
 

Buying ventilators? It is sheer stupidity, say experts

Representational image
 

Download this MIT app to join efforts to trace the coronavirus route map in your area

The free and open-source prototype Private Kit app was developed by teams at MIT and Harvard as well as software engineers of Facebook and Uber who worked on it in their free time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown cannot defeat virus, testing is biggest weapon: Rahul Gandhi

Medics during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jaipur. PTI photo

Waqf boards told to implement strict social distancing during Ramzan

Members of the Muslim community offer prayers outside a closed mosque during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Dharavi covid numbers surge, 71 virus cases so far

Mahim Dharavi Medical Practitioners Association conducts a thermal screening of residents of Shastri Nagar during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Maharashtra, Delhi and TN lead in covid cases

A civic worker sprays disinfectant inside an ambulance after transporting a COVID19 positive patient at Poddar Hospital, in Mumbai. PTI photo

India's covid tally modest considering its huge population: Experts

A medic collects a swab sample of an elderly woman during a door-to-door examination of COVID-19 amid a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jaipur. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham