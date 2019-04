‘Your father has died, I’m here for that,’ furious Azam Khan insults scribe

Khan had reached Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha to take part in the cremation of former Rajya Sabha MP and SP leader Chaudhary Munawwar Saleem. (Photo: File)

Vidisha: In the latest controversy, Senior Samajwadi leader Azam Khan insulted reporters who were seeking comments from him on the Jaya Prada remark.

Earlier, Khan had triggered a row over the ‘underpants’ jibe at BJP’s Jaya Prada.

Khan had reached Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha to take part in the cremation of former Rajya Sabha MP and SP leader Chaudhary Munawwar Saleem.

At the crematorium, when one of the journalists repeated query on the Jaya Prada remark, Khan said, “Aapke Walid ki Maut Ho Gayi Hai, Usme Aaya Hun (Your father has died, I am here for this)”.

#WATCH Azam Khan when questioned by media in Vidisha,Madhya Pradesh says 'Aapke vaalid ki maut mein aaya tha'. He was in Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim who had passed away earlier today pic.twitter.com/d0BOIDhqNc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

The SP leader’s remark on Jaya Prada received reactions from across the political parties.

An FIR has been registered against the SP leader and has been booked under Section 509 of IPC for insulting the modesty of a woman.

