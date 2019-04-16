LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2019 SC to examine plea t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to examine plea to allow Muslim women to enter mosques for prayers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2019, 11:40 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 12:26 pm IST
'Only reason we may hear you is because of our judgment in the Sabarimala temple case,' bench said.
A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and asked it to respond to the plea filed by a Pune-based couple. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and asked it to respond to the plea filed by a Pune-based couple. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Centre on plea seeking to allow Muslim women to enter mosques to offer prayers.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde issued notice to the Centre and asked it to respond to the plea filed by a Pune-based couple.

 

 The bench told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that it will hear the matter because of the apex court's judgment in the case involving Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

"The only reason we may hear you is because of our judgment in the Sabarimala temple case," the bench said.

In the current petition, the couple has sought the apex court's direction to declare as "illegal" and "unconstitutional" the practice of prohibiting the entry of Muslim women into mosques to offer prayers.

Referring to constitutional provisions, the petitioners have said there should not be any discrimination against any citizen of the country on the ground of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. They have added that a life of dignity and equality is the most sacrosanct fundamental right and a Muslim woman cannot be prohibited from entering a mosque.

During the hearing, the bench sought to know from the petitioners' counsel as to whether Muslim women were allowed to enter a mosque in foreign countries. The counsel informed the bench that Muslim women were allowed to enter a mosque at the holy Mecca and also in Canada.

However, the bench asked the counsel whether the fundamental right to equality could be asserted against non-State actors. "Can you invoke Article 14 of the Constitution and claim equal treatment from another human being?," it asked. The petitioners' counsel told the court that the mosques in India were enjoying the benefits and grant extended to them by the State.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: supreme court, muslim women


Latest From Nation

The Election Commission on Monday imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours for his speech at a rally in Meerut. (Image: File)

Yogi visits Hanuman Temple after EC imposes campaign ban on him

The Congress is fighting the elections in UP on its own strength to rebuild the party, the senior leader told PTI in an interview. (Photo: PTI)

No Congress, no BJP; only India and tricolour: Scindia on terrorism, Pak

Congress’ tweet gave the show’s tagline a twist and cast Team Modi as characters. (Photo:INCIndia Twitter)

Congress appropriates Game of Thrones cast to bash BJP

'Yesterday, Arvind Kejriwal clearly stated that the party will do anything to defeat BJP in the Lok Sabha,' Gopal Rai said. (Photo: PTI)

AAP-Cong alliance: Rahul giving excuses, says Gopal Rai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Woods to receive 'Presidential Medal of Freedom' award from Trump

The medal is the highest civilian honour in the United States and is given annually to people who have made outstanding contributions to the security or national interests of the country, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavours. (Photo: AP)
 

Game of Thrones trivia: When a fan made Kit Harington cry

Kit Harington.
 

Around the world: Heritage sites devastated by fires

Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Photo: AP)
 

Farmer breeds cockroach for human consumption

The greatest effect of cockroaches are that they have great immunity, which is why humans will absorb its benefits after eating them. (Photo: AP)
 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Caste, religion based discrimination only achievement of Cong, BJD: PM

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC refuses Mayawati's plea on EC ban; says poll body has 'woken up'

SC expressed satisfaction over Election Commission's action against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP supremo Mayawati and others for allegedly making hate speeches during poll campaign. (Photo: File)

BJP, RSS attack us; Cong will use love to prove them ‘wrong’: Rahul in Kerala

The Congress President was addressing an election rally at the St Stephen college grounds here in Kollam district. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Azam Khan has insulted crores of women, should apologise: Amit Shah

'The comment on Jaya Prada is not merely a comment on her but is rather a comment on crores of women in the country,' said Amit Shah. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana man brutally attacked with axe over land dispute

'In the early morning hours of Monday, Laxman attacked Kishan with an axe in Jagitial town after an argument,' police said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham