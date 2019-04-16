LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2019 PM Narendra Modi car ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi carrying money in copter, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 16, 2019, 2:20 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 3:01 am IST
He made these comments in the press conference on Monday while referring to the flow of money in the recently concluded polls.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses the media conference and shows the Democracy at Risk book by G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, at Praja Vedika on Monday. (DC)
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses the media conference and shows the Democracy at Risk book by G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, at Praja Vedika on Monday. (DC)

Vijayawada: TD supremo and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of carrying money in the chopper he was travelling in, violating the model code of conduct.

Indirectly referring to the mysterious black trunk carried by Modi’s staff in one of his choppers that was pointed out by the Congress, Mr Naidu said Modi was carrying money in it.  He asked if the model code was not applicable to Modi.

 

He made these comments in the press conference on Monday while referring to the flow of money in the recently concluded polls. He said loads of money was distributed by the opposition party and questioned where they had got such reserves.

...
Tags: n. chandrababu naidu, prime minister narendra modi, congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu at an election rally at Pandavapura in Mandya on Monday. Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy is also seen. KPN

NDA govt misused office to target other parties’ leaders: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangala Snanam was performed to the deities and it was a visual treat to the devotees.

Vijayawada: Chaitra Masa rituals at durga temple

APCARL building at Pulivendula

Kadapa: Research centre remains a white elephant

V Srinivasprasad

Modi wave in state will help BJP win Chamarajanagar: V Srinivasprasad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10e review: An unapologetic flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S10e features the best form factor amongst any flagship handset released this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kadapa: Research centre remains a white elephant

APCARL building at Pulivendula

Anantapur: Drinking water crisis worsens

With the start of summer, a number of borewells have dried up. Rural water supply department plans to drill at least 200 new borewells and deepen 116 borewells which had dried up due to depletion of ground water sources, the official said. (Representational Image)

Nellore: TNSF leader’s wife stages protest in front of MLA’s office

TNSF leader Tirumala Naidu’s wife Sai Anjitha along with her child stages protest before Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy’s office at Nellore demanding justice on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Dialysis centre in Khammam boon for poor patients

Private hospitals charge Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,000 for each dialysis session putting a huge financial burden on families of kidney patients.

Adilabad: TRS announces candidates for Zilla Parishad chairman posts

Jogu Ramanna
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham