LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 16 Apr 2019 LS polls in TN' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LS polls in TN's Vellore cancelled after huge cash haul

PTI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 9:21 pm IST
Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18.
The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification. (Image: File)
 The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification. (Image: File)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha election to the Vellore constituency was cancelled Tuesday following recovery of huge amount of cash allegedly from a DMK candidate's office a few days ago.

President Ram Nath Kovind rescended (cancelled or withdrew) the notification to hold the election to the seat based on the recommendation made by the poll panel Monday.

 

Polling in Vellore was scheduled on April 18. The EC took the decision after the district police had filed a complaint against the accused, Kathir Anand, as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10. Anand was charged under the Representation of the People Act for giving "wrong information" in his election affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, the police said. The other two, identified as Srinivasan and Damodaran, were booked under bribery charges.

The recommendation was sent to the legislative department of the law ministry Tuesday which issued the notification. The Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer has now been informed about the decision. He will, in turn, inform the political parties and candidates about the notification, sources in the government said. On March 30, Income Tax officials had conducted searches at the residence of Anand's father Durai Murugan over suspected use of unaccounted money for electioneering, and seized Rs. 10.50 lakh in alleged "excess" cash.

Two days later, they claimed to have seized Rs 11.53 crore from a cement godown belonging to a DMK leader's associate in the same district. Murugan, however, said that he had not concealed anything.

Questioning the timing of the Income Tax department's operation, he had alleged that the raids were a "conspiracy" by certain political leaders who could not face them in the electoral arena. 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: dmk, ram nath kovind, vellore constituency
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed (MajorSurendraPoonia/Twitter)

'Leave India': Centre issues notice to Bangladesh actor campaigning for Trinamool

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues. (Image: ANI)

Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds from banks

Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the Election Commission for handing over a 48-hour ban from poll campaigning to Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati. (Image: ANI)

'If ours allaince is Mahamilawat, what shall we call yours': Akhilesh asks BJP

Naidu will campaign for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, the grand alliance in Bihar, the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, and the AAP in Delhi in the coming days.

With eye on anti-BJP front, Chandrababu Naidu to seek votes for regional parties



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sophie Choudry's hot bikini pictures from Maldives vacay will drop your jaw; see here

Sophie Choudhry. (Photo: Instagram)
 

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro May 14 launch date leaked

The OnePlus 7 once launched will come with a refreshed design.
 

Sonam Kapoor reveals big secret about Kareena Kapoor Khan; read here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Amitabh Bachchan gets latest Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz dealer Auto Hangar published the photo on its Facebook handle. (Photo:Facebook | Auto Hangar)
 

YouTube mistakenly links Notre-Dame fire to 9/11 attacks

The fire, which at one point threatened the entire edifice, was extinguished Tuesday around 15 hours after it first broke out. (Photo:AP)
 

OMG! Varun Dhawan wants 'underwear' as symbol of his political party; watch video

Varun Dhawan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds from banks

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues. (Image: ANI)

Don’t split votes, hit sixer so that Modi is out of the boundary: Sidhu to Muslims

Earlier on April 11, Sidhu had slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the country will get finished if he becomes the Prime Minister for the second term. (Photo: ANI)

Militants hurl grenade at NC leader's house in Tral

There was no damage due to the grenade explosion. (Image: File/Representational image)

Delhi woman dragged on platform after saree gets stuck in metro door

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official confirmed that the incident took place at the Moti Nagar station. (Representational Image)

‘Your father has died, I’m here for that,’ furious Azam Khan insults scribe

Khan had reached Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha to take part in the cremation of former Rajya Sabha MP and SP leader Chaudhary Munawwar Saleem. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham