Lok Sabha candidate seeks EC nod to sell kidney to raise fund

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 16, 2019, 1:13 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 1:13 am IST
K. Samrite
 K. Samrite

Bhopal: An independent candidate seeking election from Balaghat seat in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday moved the Election Commission (EC) seeking permission to sell his kidney to raise funds to bear the expenses of election campaign.

In his letter to the EC, Kishore Samrite cited the election expenditure limit of Rs 75 lakh set by the poll body for a candidate and said that the election has thus become too expensive for him to bear.

 

"Hence, I should be allowed by the EC to sell one of my two kidneys to raise funds to contest the election", he said.

Mr Samrite had earlier represented Lanji assembly seat in Balaghat district as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

The former MLA who was facing murder charge had then contested the polls from jail and won.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


