Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Blast in Srinagar's Anchar area injures five civilians

ANI
Published Apr 16, 2019, 8:48 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 8:49 am IST
In the incident, three children and two elder family members sustained minor injuries.
According to the police, officers from the local police station visited the spot and are ascertaining the facts pertaining to the blast. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the police, officers from the local police station visited the spot and are ascertaining the facts pertaining to the blast. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: A blast occurred at Ganai Mohalla inside a joint compound of residential premises in Anchar area of Soura in Srinagar district, a police release said on Monday.

"In Anchar area of Soura in Srinagar district, a blast occurred at Ganai Mohalla inside a joint compound of residential premises belonging to Farooq Ahmad Mir and Abdul Rashid Mir when few children were playing inside the compound," the release stated.  

 

"In the incident, three children and two elder family members sustained minor injuries. They were evacuated to the hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. All injured are stated to be stable," it further read.

According to the police, officers from the local police station visited the spot and are ascertaining the facts pertaining to the blast.

