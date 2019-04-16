Jet Airways operating 5 planes, seeks emergency funds from banks

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues. (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Jet Airways has sought emergency funds from banks and is currently operating only five planes, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said Tuesday.

The cash-strapped airline has already suspended its international operations till April 18.

Read: Amid reports of Jet Airways temporary shut down, Goyal out from bidding

Separately, the civil aviation ministry would convene meetings of representatives of airlines and airports on April 18 to discuss capacity expansion, rising airfares and other issues.