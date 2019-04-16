LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

In Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi hardsells Nyay: ‘It’ll change economy’

Today the country is seeing the highest unemployment in 45 years, Mr Gandhi said
Rahul Gandhi
 Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi used his first election rally in Gujarat for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections to hardsell the NYAY, the manifesto highlight.

“Through NYAY, we are going to deposit Rs 72,000 into the bank accounts of poor families. This is a historical scheme and it will change the economy. You will see that NYAY will work like magic,” Mr Gandhi said at Mahuva on Monday.

 

Mr Gandhi said, “Today the country is seeing the highest unemployment in 45 years. Demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) has destroyed the economy. Only a few rich have benefited under Modi’s rule but poor and farmers have suffered. NYAY will do nyay (justice) to them. We will bring money from the accounts of chors (thieves).”

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Gandhi said, “The people had trusted him five years ago. You gave him all 26 seats from the state but all your hopes went into vain. Rs 15 lakh has not been deposited.”

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
