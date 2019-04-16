LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Certain that Modi will be PM of India again: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: BJP president Amit Shah appealed to voters in Gujarat to once again back Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is certain that Narendrabhai is going to be the Prime Minister again, but it is your responsibility to give him all 26 seats,” Mr Shah told a public rally in Kodinar in Saurashtra region.

This was his first public rally outside his constituency Gandhinagar in the state. Mr Shah, who is on a two-day tour of the state, Mr Shah addressed a rally at Kodinar covering Junagadh Lok Sabha in the morning. In the afternoon, he spoke at a public meeting in Deesa in North Gujarat for the Banaskantha seat.

 

Both the seats are believed to be tough for the BJP this time. He also held a road show before attending the meeting in Deesa.   

In Kodinar, Mr Shah said, "The Modi government has given an AIIMS to Saurashtra. Our government has opened a new milk processing plant to ensure that the people of this area can earn more money."

Hitting out at the Congress, Mr Shah added, "When our government had inaugurated Sauni Yojana for water, the Congress people were laughing. Today they are mum because water has reached your village."

"Wherever I have gone, I can only hear Modi… Modi… Modi. Today Rahul Gandhi is talking about poverty, but let me ask him that what did his ancestors do when they ruled the country for 55 years," Mr Shah said.

“The Modi government has ensured safety of the people.”

